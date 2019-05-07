‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Explains Daytime Emmys Gown Choice

The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes teased fans last week with a poll on her Twitter. She asked fans to vote on the color of her gown for the Daytime Emmys. The choices were green, blue, white, and pink. While fans mostly voted for green and blue, the Mariah Copeland actress absolutely stunned in a gorgeous one-shoulder white gown by Pia Gladys Perey.

Grimes looked like a stunning Greek goddess in her dress as she celebrated Y&R‘s 10 Daytime Emmy win for best drama at the CBS Daytime after party. She took to Twitter to reveal her gown and its color, and then later, she explained her reasoning.

Grimes tweeted, “So the reason I chose white… My two younger siblings are getting married this year (one already) as well as 745967 other people I know and well… I just kinda wanted my moment in white. Lol”

The actress certainly made a stunning statement with the white, and the dress did not look bridal in any way, but she still had her moment in white.

Grimes’s followers chimed in with some wonderful words of encouragement and approval.

One wrote, “Rockin’ that color and then looking like a true Goddess! You invented the color white.”

One also wondered why Grimes felt the need to justify her color choice.

The fan asked, “Why are you explaining yourself to people?”

While Grimes didn’t reply, it seemed like she wanted to follow up on her successful poll post from last year and give fans some insight into her thought process. The Inquisitr reported that on Sunday, Grimes had some funny, tongue in cheek advice for how to prepare for such a big evening. Despite all her last-minute preparations and stress on Sunday, Grimes certainly pulled her look together and stunned in the pictures and videos from the celebratory evening.

On the show, Grimes’s alter ego, Mariah is dealing with some threatening text messages and notes. So far she has no clue who is sending them, but they have her on edge. On yesterday’s show, she even confronted a guy at Crimson Lights who stared at her.

However, CBS Soaps In Depth tweeted a possible reason the guy was looking at Mariah. They wrote, “Mariah, maybe the dude was hoping you’d wait on him, given that you were behind the counter?”

While some fans ran with the idea, others agreed with Mariah that he was absolutely creepy and had ill intentions.