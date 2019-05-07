Bikini Model Hunter McGrady Rolls In The Sand In Tiny Swimsuit In Sultry Instagram Video

With just days for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue to hit the stands, it is only natural that the models who will be featured are sharing sneak peeks with their Instagram fans in anticipation of the big day. On Tuesday, Hunter McGrady took to the popular social media platform to post a sizzling video of herself striking sultry poses in the sand while rocking a tiny bikini during her shoot in Costa Rica.

In the clip in question, the body-positive model is donning a two-piece bikini consisting of a white top with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders, helping accentuate her busty figure. While it is hard to see her lower body in the video, it looks like the 26-year-old stunner teamed her top with a pair of black bottoms.

McGrady is lying face down in the sand while she supports her upper body on her forearms and hands, depending on the pose she is trying on for the shoot. She has one leg bent in front of the other in a way that showcases her derriere and powerful hips. Through the clip, McGrady remains in the same position while moving her torso up and down as the camera captures different angles of the same pose.

The model is wearing her blonde hair swept to the side and down in natural waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The post, which McGrady shared with her half a million Instagram followers, was viewed more than 52,000 times, garnering nearly 10,000 likes and more than 130 comments within a few hours of having been posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their anticipation for the upcoming issue.

“Now that’s a nice catch,” one user wrote, paired with a smiling cat face with heart-shaped eyes emoji.

“Such an inspiration!” another one added.

This year is gearing up to be a big one for the model. In addition to her third spread in the upcoming Sports Illustration Swimsuit Issue, McGrady will also tie the knot in June to her fiancé Brian Keys, an ad executive she met on Snapchat, as The New York Post pointed out.

“The first year I posed for the magazine, I [thought], ‘This is breaking boundaries,'” said the model, who pridefully wears a size 16, according to the report. “The second year, I was like, ‘Holy cow, this is really breaking boundaries.’ And this year is next level.”