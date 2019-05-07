Abby Dowse Busts Out Of Tiny Gladiator Bikini In ‘Wonder Woman’ Instagram Snap

Abby Dowse is proving she’s a force to be reckoned with. Her latest Instagram update comes with a Wonder Woman feel, and the comments are definitely reflecting it.

On May 7, the Australian model posted a full-length selfie. Tan legs and slender proportions are showcasing this sensation’s signature frame, however there’s more to it. Today’s black-and-gold bikini comes with metallic paneling, hints of armor, and an eye-popping finish that’s getting noticed.

The picture shows Abby in what appears to be her home. White walls and beige carpets are somewhat nondescript, as is a house plant in wicker casing. Eyes are likely on the busty blonde in the foreground. With highlighted blonde hair, legs for days, and a healthy flashing of cleavage, Abby’s photo is making waves. “That body girl,” one fan wrote with a fire emoji. Another picked up on today’s outfit, per their comment.

“Hot Wonder Woman”

A separate comment didn’t mention the iconic superhero character, but it did hone in on the concept. @polo.jones left the following words:

“There’s something Spartan about this… I would be gladiator”

The DC Comics Wonder Woman character dates back to 1941. Recent years have seen the heroine’s fame revamped following Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Justice League movies. Abby’s post doesn’t mention the arrow-toting icon – rather, it focuses on bikinis. The caption states that Abby is “always” wearing one (or “10 in one day.”)

This isn’t the first time Abby has been compared to a popular culture figure. Last month, The Inquisitr reported Instagram calling Dowse a “barbie.” Comparisons to the iconic doll likely stemmed from Abby’s long limbs, small waist, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Abby has 1.3 million Instagram followers. A simple bio reminds fans that this is her “only” page on the platform. It also channels this blonde’s love of sunshine – rays make her “happy,” the bio states. Elsewhere, the intro announces Abby as a Fashion Nova ambassador. The affordable fashion brand is known for collaborating with micro influencers. Abby appears to take the role seriously. Her lingerie, swimwear, and dresses frequently come captioned with a Fashion Nova shout-out. Today’s post, however, gives a nod to Catwalk Connection.

Further comments to today’s post also included “live the Dark wonder woman look” and one fan saying: “Your bikini reminds me of the Wonder Woman costume in bikini form.”

Abby’s Instagram is followed by fellow models Abigail Ratchford and Daniella Chavez. Unlike many Instagram models, Dowse does not appear to follow any major celebrities. She follows models, Taylor Mega and Alexis Ren among others, but keeping tabs on her peers seems to be the limit for Abby.