Ariel Winter Flaunts Abs Is Skimpy Crop Top, Tight Pants

Ariel Winter is showing off her fabulous figure yet again. The actress was spotted out and about in West Hollywood on Monday, and she wasn’t afraid to flaunt her curves.

According to The Daily Mail, Ariel Winter was photographed by the paparazzi as she headed to a lunch date with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden.

The Modern Family star rocked a casual ensemble, which consisted of a long-sleeved, heather gray crop top with a low cut. The top put Ariel’s flat tummy and toned abs on full display, as her black bra peeked out a bit from the loose-fitting shirt.

Winter paired the crop top with some tight, black leggings, which showcased her curvy backside and lean legs. The actress added a pair of black sneakers and a black leather handbag to complete the look.

Ariel’s brand new, red hair was also eye-catching. Winter, who typically sports dark raven-colored locks, recently dyed her hair red, and showed off the new look on Instagram, even comparing herself to Disney’s The Little Mermaid, whose name is also Ariel.

Winter sported a no-makeup look, which included bright eyes, nude lips, and a bare face. She added a pair of clear framed glasses, and wore her hair in a natural-looking waves that fell down her back and shoulders.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Ariel Winter has been showing off her figure around L.A. quite often. The actress also recently opened up about her 30 pound weight loss, which she says occurred after she switched up her medication.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way. I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on those medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult. I wasn’t ready to go through it again so I just accepted feeling eh instead of trying to find something to actually feel better,” Winter told her fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Ariel told her followers that she would like to gain a bit of the weight back as muscle, as well as work on toning up her backside.

Fans can see more of Ariel Winter by following the actress on Instagram.