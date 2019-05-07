‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday, May 8: Hope Confides In Flo About Her Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, May 8 reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will be torn with guilt after her newfound cousin confides in her. Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will tell Flo some rather intimate details about her marriage.

Hope has a new confidante in Flo. B&B fans know that Hope usually turned to her mother Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) whenever she needed a shoulder to lean on. Now that they have discovered that they are related, Hope thinks that they are set to become best friends for life. While Flo is not thrilled at the idea of being around Hope every day, Brooke thinks that it’s wonderful that her daughter now has someone she can talk to.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will turn to Flo and discuss her marriage, per She Knows Soaps. Flo will find herself in the uncomfortable position of being a listening ear when she would rather stay as far away from Hope as possible.

Hope is very confused about her union with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), especially now that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has made a powerful case for her to leave her husband. The designer schemed to get Liam out of the country so that he could have his wicked way with her.

A bare-chested Thomas recently kissed his former lover and told her that they belonged together. He admitted that he has always had feelings for her before manipulating her with a lie. Thomas told Hope that it was Caroline’s wish for her to be a mother-figure to Douglas if anything ever happened to her. Hope was stunned that Caroline had even considered her to play such an important role in Douglas’s life.

Hope will open up to her cousin and tell her about the state of her marriage. She knows that Thomas may have some valid points. He is playing on her feelings of guilt concerning the girls growing up without their dad living under the same roof with them. Thomas repeatedly told her that it would be better for everyone concerned if Liam and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) were together for the sake of the girls, and she could then be a mother to Douglas.

Flo will be very worried after the one-on-one with Hope. She knows that if Hope knew that Phoebe was actually Beth, this would be a non-issue. Liam would then be with his daughter and his wife. However, because of her actions and her ensuing silence, Flo may be the cause of a marriage breaking up.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.