Why Was Lisa Vanderpump Cut From Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 9?

Lisa Vanderpump will be missing from the May 7 episode of the show.

Lisa Vanderpump will be missing from tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and according to a new report, the reason behind her absence is bullying.

On May 6, Page Six shared a report in which an insider suggested Vanderpump was “bullied off the show” by her co-stars, who accused her of leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley to Radar Online weeks ago on the Bravo TV reality series.

“[Bravo] is trying to stretch it out to make it seem like she’s around. Lisa’s not in it. All the other women will talk about her in the episodes, and they’ll promote [the show] to appear as if she’s in it, because she’s the star. But she didn’t film with them,” the insider continued.

According to Page Six‘s insider, fans will only be seeing “some footage” of Vanderpump later in the season because Vanderpump refused to film with her co-stars after being labeled as a “liar.” As fans will recall, a number of cast members from the show slammed Vanderpump for allegedly giving a phony story about Kemsley to Radar Online in which Kemsley was accused of abandoning the second dog she adopted from Vanderpump’s animal rescue center in West Hollywood, Vanderpump Dogs.

Kemsley also adopted another dog from the center but chose to return it.

Vanderpump has long been a focal point of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and many of her fans have become upset by the antics of her co-stars, especially now that the antics have led Vanderpump to distance herself from the show.

As for what the future holds for Vanderpump and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it has been rumored for months that she will walk away from the show after the completion of Season 9, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks with the filming of the reunion special.

In November of last year, shortly after Vanderpump’s falling out with her co-stars, E! News told readers that Season 9 would likely be the last season for Vanderpump. According to the report, Vanderpump was absent for a lot of the season and frequently refused to film with her co-stars.

As for her future, an insider said that when it comes to a return, things were “too far gone.”

“Lisa agrees that she shouldn’t return at this point,” the source explained.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.