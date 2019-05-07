Ashley Graham Shows Off Curves In Tiny Gold Dress At The Met Gala After-Party

Ashley Graham made a splash when she walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2019 in a fun and sparkly Gucci blazer, whose colors also inspired her makeup. After sharing several shots of herself in the outfit with her Instagram fans, the model took to the popular social media platform later in the evening to show off the tiny dress she rocked at the after-party.

In the photo, the 31-year-old model is sitting on a white couch while rocking an itty-bitty gold number that puts every curve of her body on full display. The mini-dress features two thick straps that tie behind the model’s neck while boasting cutouts on the side that expose some skin around Graham’s waist. According to one of the several tags she included with her post, the dress she is rocking is from Fannie Schiavoni, a brand whose list of star-studded clients include Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Cher, as The Daily Mail pointed out.

She completed her look with matching gold heels from Gianvito Rossi. Graham is sitting with her left leg crossed over the right in a pose that puts her strong thighs and wide hips on full display. In addition, she is posing with one hand on her hip and the other near her face as she looks straight into the camera with powerful eyes and lips slightly parted into a smile.

Graham wore her brunette hair up into a tight, sophisticated bun that draws attention to her face. She is rocking a gorgeous smokey eye while nude lips keep the focus on her eye makeup.

As The Daily Mail indicated, Graham attended the Boom Boom after-party at The Standard hotel in style. The post, which Graham shared with her 8.4 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 224,000 likes and over 1,170 comments within a few hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her outfit and also to thank her for promoting body inclusivity.

“My wife has your body type and owns it like you. I love it and love her. I’m a guy and still hope you continue to push your self confidence to a generation of girls who have been shown and taught images of facades and fakeness. Keep it up and teach women to love themselves and know that there are men out there who will too!” one user wrote.