Kim Kardashian Rib Removal Rumors Resurface After Met Gala, Remain Unsubstantiated

Kim Kardashian turned some heads at the Met Gala Monday night, clad in a trompe l’oeil frock designed by French designer Thierry Mugler, along with a notable “dripping wet” look.

The slim-waisted look drew so much attention, per Page Six, that it led to some social media rumors that the look required a bizarre body motification procedure that entailed having one or more ribs removed. The Star reported last year that Kardashian had had such a procedure, while the Australian website New Idea, strangely, declared that the Met Gala look “confirms” that Kim had ribs removed.

There is no evidence that Kardashian has ever undergone a procedure to have ribs removed, either recently nor in the past. The vast majority of rib-removal stories about celebrities over the years have been downright false, and at the very least have never been substantiated.

Gossip Cop has debunked the rumors, while Kardashian, per The Inquisitr, told a fan on Twitter last year that she’s “flattered” by the rib speculation.

The popular celebrity followed a strict training regimen heading into the Met Gala, according to an Instagram story by her trainer that was quoted by Page Six.

“Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f–king week, she wakes up early AF and is dedicated,” trainer Melissa Alcantara said, per the story. Kardashian has also spoken over the years about waist training, as well as wearing corsets for slow body modification.

Per Snopes, female celebrities like Cher, Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda, Racquel Welch and Tori Spelling have been the subject of rib-removal rumors in the past, as has male celebrity Marilyn Manson. It’s a rumor that’s been spread about people going back to Victorian times, although rumors back then were usually not true either.

While patients sometimes have ribs removed for health or injury reasons, such surgeries aren’t typically performed for cosmetic purposes. Pixie Fox, the woman who underwent numerous surgeries to resemble a “living doll,” told Closer magazine a few years ago that she had six ribs removed, although she added that in doing so she had a difficult time finding a doctor willing to perform the procedure.

In addition to her prep for the Met Gala, Kardashian has been busy of late helping to free prisoners. Kardashian, who recently announced plans to study the law, has helped to free 17 prisoners in the last 90 days, through her 90 Days of Freedom campaign, per TMZ.

Kardashian met with President Trump last spring in order to discuss criminal justice reform, and not long afterward, the president agreed to grant clemency to Alice Marie Johnson, for whom the reality star had advocated. Per Vox, Johnson is a great grandmother in her 60s who was serving a prison sentence for drug trafficking.