Model Brooks Nader Flaunts Cut-Out White Swimsuit In Latest Instagram Snap

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader had a blast during the magazine’s photo shoot in the Bahamas at The Cove Atlantis resort and wants everyone to know it. On Tuesday the model posted a sexy snap from the photo shoot on the popular social media site Instagram.

In the photo, Brooks strikes a pose among a thick grove of palm tree fronds. The photograph was taken by a second photographer standing behind the frontline photographer, giving viewers a glimpse of the photographer with his camera as the eye is drawn past him to Brooks. The 23-year-old model is wearing an alluring white swimsuit with a large oval cut-out on the abdomen. The leg holes of the swimsuit sit high on her hips, revealing a teasing glimpse of her upper thigh and pelvic area.

As Brooks stands with one hip cocked and her hands raised to hold a palm frond above her head, she pouts her pink lips and gazes towards the cameras with her eyes lined with thick black eyeliner and mascara. The model chose to go barefoot for the shoot and her long, dark hair flows behind her and down her back.

In the caption, Brooks expresses her excitement at the release of the 2019 SI Swimsuit edition, set to debut on May 8. She likens the day before the release to Christmas Eve and asks her followers how she will be able to sleep with all the excitement.

The caption ends with her telling her followers that she’ll see them all in Miami where the release will take place and sends them to a link in her bio where they can still buy tickets for the event.

The model’s 275,000 Instagram followers caught on to her excitement in the comment section, leaving messages congratulating the model on her achievements and sending along their excitement for her.

One user wrote, “You are a goddess mama! So happy for you!!,” while another commented, “Can’t wait for the launch and see your pics. I’m sure they’ll be amazing.”

Another huge fan added, “So excited for you @brooksnader, your the best @si_swimsuit has.”

The long-awaited “SI Swimsuit on Location” event will consist of a 30,000-square-foot pop-up exhibit at Ice Palace Studios in Miami on Friday, May 10 and Saturday, May 11. Some of the magazine’s most famous models will attend the opening to help launch the newest edition while visitors can also opt to hear about behind-the-scenes stories from the photographers and editors, according to the Miami New Times.