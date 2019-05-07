Kate Middleton Puts Feud Rumors To Rest With This Sweet Message For Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge appears to have put feud rumors to rest between herself and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex after her comments to reporters since the birth of Markle and Prince Harry’s first son as she and Prince William launched the King’s Cup Regatta at Cutty Sark, Greenwich, London.

Middleton, mother of three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, shared some words of wisdom for her sister and brother-in-law.

“It’s really exciting for both of them. These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting first time around so wish them all the best,” Middleton said to reporters, per People Magazine. “It’s such a special time – with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays. It’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. Spring’s in the air, so it’s really great.”

Apparently even Middleton and Prince William are being kept in the dark about the baby’s name as they wondered to reporters what Prince Harry and Markle would call their son.

Royal reporter Emily Andrews posted an interview with Middleton and William on her official Twitter account where they spoke about Baby Boy Sussex, and it appeared both were very happy for the addition to their family despite rumors that the two couples have allegedly had disputes over the past several months.

VIDEO: William & Kate say they look forward to meeting #babysussex. Wills: “We’re absolutely thrilled & look forward to seeing them in the next few days… I’m v pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!” pic.twitter.com/W6ldWWsUgn — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) May 7, 2019

The couples have not commented publicly on any reported rift between them.

The couples met at Markle and Harry’s new home Frogmore Cottage on Easter Day this past April where they reportedly had tea during a visit that lasted 30 minutes, reported The Mirror. Markle did not join the royal family for the traditional Easter mass as she was resting at home having made her final public appearance on March 19 before taking a leave to enjoy the last weeks of her pregnancy.

Cosmopolitan reported that it was Middleton who asked Harry to extend an olive branch toward his brother before the birth of his son. A source close to the couple told The Mirror that the future queen of England realizes just how important it is that the once-close brothers get along for the sake of the monarchy.

Middleton and Harry have a close bond, one that was forged over the past 10 years that Middleton has been a part of the royal family. She has seen Harry find purpose in his life and has championed his causes for mental health, along with husband William, for the trio’s Heads Together Foundation.