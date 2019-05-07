Zendaya Literally Lights Up At The 2019 Met Gala, Portrays Cinderella Down To Losing Her Glass Slipper

Zendaya is the talk of the Met Gala this year.

Zendaya may have just had the most memorable outfit at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday. She walked the famous pink carpet portraying a favorite Disney princess, Cinderella, but she didn’t just stop at wearing a fairy tale dress. It was the whole persona that captured the attention of fans everywhere. It appears that she isn’t just a princess, but she has stepped up her game to become the queen of the ball.

The former Disney Channel star has been known to be quite creative when it comes to fashion. This was her moment to shine and she didn’t disappoint. She walked the pink carpet in a blue fairy princess gown by Tommy Hilfiger that featured puffy sleeves, a corseted bodice, and a full-shirt. But she didn’t stop there. As described by People, Zendaya brought along her own fairy godmother in the form of stylist Law Roach. He stood in front of her waving his magic wand to light up her world. That’s right, her gown literally lit up as she magically transformed into her version of Cinderella.

It looks like the fairy godmother also used the magic wand to shrink the carriage that Cinderella usually arrives in. Zendaya was carrying a small purse that replicated the fairy tale carriage. Her hair was swept up off of her face with a blue headband to match the dress. She also wore a black choker that went perfectly with the theme of the outfit.

Zendaya got right into Cinderella’s character by reenacting another famous scene from the Disney movie. After her transformation into a princess, she started walking up the steps and ended up losing something. You guessed it. She lost her glass slipper half way up. Once she got to to the top of the stairs, she looked back at it just as the original character did. This girl thought of everything.

Zendaya losing her glass slipper is the best part of 2019 so far. #MetGala https://t.co/rcyjMgAx1f pic.twitter.com/rHPb5XwlR5 — E! News (@enews) May 7, 2019

This is said to be Zendaya’s way of putting her sweet Disney days in the past, as explained by Law Roach. She is moving on to other projects that are not exactly the sweet, innocent girl that everyone has come to know and love. The 22-year-old actress is set to star this summer in the drama, Euphoria.

“It’s the total opposite of every character I think she’s ever played and a huge stretch from K.C. Undercover,” Roach explained to People. “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess—which isn’t a bad thing.”

Everyone seems to be talking about Zendaya at this year’s Met Gala. Between the fairy godmother with the smoking wand, her dress that literally lights up, and the lost glass slipper, this makes for one of the favorites of the night.