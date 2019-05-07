Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Reveals The Secret About The Star’s Tiny Waist

Kim Kardashian looked spectacular at the Met Gala on Monday, wearing a form-fitting Thierry Mugler dress that emphasized her small waist. While she looked fantastic, many of her followers had negative things to say about Kim’s aesthetic — a reaction that prompted the reality star’s trainer to reveal the secret behind Kim’s physique.

Kardashian’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, said that the star’s body was the result of long hours in the gym, People reported.

Alcantara wrote on Instagram that while the dress was corseted, “Kim trains her a** off 6 days a f****** week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated.” The trainer added that while she had paved the way for the reality star, Kardashian “did the work.”

The fitness guru went on to say that she did not care whether people thought Kardashian was fake or not.

“I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

Kardashian reportedly started training with Alcantara in May of 2017, after Kim found her on Instagram.

In February of last year, Alcantara told People that when Kardashian came to her, she said that she loved her body — but wanted more muscle. Kim reportedly said that she did not want to be skinny, but rather feel strong. Kim also wanted something that she could do for the rest of her life.

Alcantara works with Kardashian in her home, training six days a week. Her workouts focus on shoulders, biceps, triceps, chest, and back. She also works her legs three days a week. The reality star also does cardio that consists of short sessions of high intensity, per People.

Alcantara said Kardashian was committed to her workouts and that, while they can be grueling, Kim was a “workhorse.”

Alcantara also works with Kardashian on nutrition. Through a team of chefs, the reality star receives recipes and meal plans to keep her on track in eating a balanced diet of proteins, carbohydrates, and fats.

Kardashian said that after she gave birth to two children, she weighed “almost 140” and Alcantara “really changed” her body, which helped her drop to 116 pounds, according to People.

After showing off her body on Monday night, Kardashian said that she was going to allow herself to indulge with a donut for breakfast on Tuesday morning.

“I have doughnuts waiting for me tomorrow morning, hot, fresh doughnuts,” she said. “They are special ones from here — vanilla with rainbow sprinkles,” People reported.