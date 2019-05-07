Kim Kardashian’s Trainer Reveals The Secret About The Star’s Tiny Waist

Kim Kardashianhian looked spectacular at the Met Gala on Monday in a form-fitting, Thierry Mugler dress that emphasized her small waist. While she looked fantastic, many of her followers had negative things to say about the look, a reaction that prompted the reality star’s trainer reveal the secret behind her small waist.

Kardashian’s trainer, Melissa Alcantara, said that the star’s body was the result of long hours in the gym, People reported.

Alcantara wrote on Instagram the while the dress was corseted, “Kim trains her a** off 6 days a f****** week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated,” adding that while she paved the way for the reality star, Kardashian “did the work,” the news outlet reported.

She went on to say that she did not care about if people thought Kardashian was fake or not.

“I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”

Kardashian reportedly started training with Alcantara in May 2017, after she found her on Instagram.

In February of last year, Alcantara told People that when Kardashian came to her, she said she loved her body but wanted more muscle. She said that she did not want to be skinny but to feel strong. She also wanted something she could do for the rest of her life.

Alcantara works with Kardashianin her home six days a week. Her workouts focus on shoulders, biceps, triceps, chest and back. She also works her legs three days a week. The reality star also does cardio that consists of short sessions of high intensity or walking, according to the outlet.

Alcantara said Kardashian was committed to her workouts and, while they can be grueling, she was a “workhorse.”

Alcantara also works with Kardashian on nutrition and through a team of chefs, the reality star receives recipes and meal plans to keep her on track for eating a balanced diet of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

Kim Kardashian's Trainer Melissa Alcantara Has A Fitness Message For Fans – EXCLUSIVE – Elite Daily https://t.co/olkm1QO24r — Enjoy Wellness (@EnjoyWellness) April 18, 2019

Loading...

Kardashian said that after she gave birth to two children, she weighed “almost 140” and Alcantara “really changed” her body, which helped her drop to 116 pounds, according to People.

After showing off her body Monday night, Kardashian said she was going to allow herself to indulge with a doughnut for breakfast Tuesday morning.

“I have doughnuts waiting for me tomorrow morning, hot, fresh doughnuts,” she said. “They are special ones from here — vanilla with rainbow sprinkles,” People reported.