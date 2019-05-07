Emily Ratajkowski Bares Barely-Covered Cleavage, Instagram Says ‘Give This Woman A Proper Meal’

Emily Ratajkowski put on quite the display at last night’s Met Gala. Her shimmering cut-out dress came with crystals galore, a feather headpiece, and the supermodel’s trademark cleavage-flaunting. Emily was quick to share snaps of the glitzy event to her Instagram feed. The platform now appears to be commenting on the model’s weight.

On May 7, Emily shared her second Met-centric update. This update showcased plenty of her bronzed skin, however it likewise drew attention to her very slender frame. While one fan called Emily a “real life goddess,” another user threw out a more critical comment.

“Somebody please give this woman a proper meal.”

Aggressive as the above comment may seem, it does seem laced with concern. The comment was replied to by users appearing to agree. @summerloners responded in agreement.

“@sapovici agreed. This is alarming.”

Further comments saw a “rib removal diet” suggested. One fan even asked if Emily’s pancreas could be seen below her rib cage. Emily is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 119 pounds, per The Daily Mail. The newspaper quotes her as saying that beauty “is no longer just one ideal, it’s a multitude of shapes and colors and sizes.”

Despite appearing to back body positivity and the concept that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, Emily mostly conforms to the modeling industry’s perceived norm. She is both slim and small-boned. As Style Caster reports, today’s critical comments aren’t the first encountered by this model. Two years ago, fans told Emily to “eat more” following a bikini picture that showed a protruding rib cage.

Elsewhere, however, Ratajkowski appears healthy. Promotional posts for Emily’s Inamorata swimwear and lingerie line show voluptuous curves and a peachy behind that appears both pert and curvy. When it comes to her physique, Emily’s body seems to echo the frames of other supermodels in her age bracket. Both Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have slim silhouettes. Both are, however, also feminine. Kendall is particularly known for her curves.

Other comments to today’s Instagram post likewise pointed towards food. “Everyone on the planet is looking at this and thinking the same thing: LUNCH,” one user wrote. A separate comment mentioned Emily’s ribs “popping out.”

Emily has previously spoken out regarding her diet. In 2018, the model was interviewed by Harper’s Bazaar. “Every day I go to Blacktop Coffee and get this pastry called kouign-amann with my black coffee,” she told the magazine. She also mentioned eating salads or sandwiches for lunch, also detailing her penchant for Italian restaurants.

Instagram may be finding Emily Ratajkowski a touch skinny as of late, but this sensation appears to lead a balanced lifestyle. Emily has 22.6 million Instagram followers.