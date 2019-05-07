Kelly Clarkson Wants Her Son To Marry This Singing Superstar’s Daughter

The Voice coach Kelly Clarkson revealed that she would love her son Remington to marry this singing superstar’s daughter when they grow up, noting that they would be a perfect match for one another.

Clarkson said to Entertainment Tonight that she would love it if Remy would eventually find love with Voice coach John Legend’s daughter Luna. The two children are the same age, 3-years-old. According to Clarkson, they are being raised in similar environments so they would be a sweet couple if the fates have their way as they grow into adulthood.

Legend also has an 11-month old son Miles with wife Chrissy Teigen. Clarkson is a mom to 4-year-old River Rose as well as a stepmom to Brandon Blackstock’s children Savannah and Seth, who live with the couple in their home.

“My little boy, I told Chrissy, I want to marry Luna. They would make the most beautiful babies. Their skin tones, their eye color, I’m like, ‘What would that baby look like?'” Clarkson said to ET. “They probably think I’m weird. Definitely, they probably think I’m weird.”

“I think it’s fun to have other kids that kinda grow up in an environment… it’s not normal. You know, it’s not like an everyday scenario, like how we all grew up,” she continued of the kids’ similar upbringing with parents that are in the public eye. “So I like that they at least get people to hang out with every once in a while… with the same kinda vibe to where they don’t feel weird.”

Clarkson recently hosted the Billboard Music Awards and was rushed to the hospital after the big event for an emergency appendectomy.

Taste of Country reported that Clarkson was suffering from appendicitis in the days leading up to hosting the awards show, but soldiered on with her hosting duties despite being in terrible pain. After the show, which aired on May 1, the singer and songwriter flew home to Los Angeles where she had the emergency surgery.

Quick recap… recovering after surgery super duper sucks. Turns out I don’t “rest” well (so bored), pain meds make me feel a different kind of horrible 2 where I question if I’d just rather feel the pain instead, & 2 out of the 3 scars feel as if Lord Voldemort is always near ????????‍♀️ — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 6, 2019

The singer and star of the new motion picture Ugly Dolls revealed on Twitter that she “doesn’t rest well” since her surgery. For the movie, she joined Nick Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Charli XCX, Janelle Monae, Pitbull, Blake Shelton, and Gabrielle Iglesias as one of the movie’s big-name stars to lend their voices to the animated production.

Clarkson currently stars on NBC’s The Voice where she is a coach alongside Legend, Shelton, and Adam Levine. This is her third season on the reality competition series. She came on board as a coach in Season 14 where she quickly scored her first win, followed by a second win in Season 15.