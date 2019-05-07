‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Weekly Preview Teases Assault By Jason, Jax’s Return, & Robert Interrupting Finn

This week should be a wild one in Port Charles, according to the latest General Hospital spoilers. A new sneak peek video clip was just released by the network, and fans have a lot to look forward to with a fun return, an intense Dawn of Day situation, and more awkward moments involving Robert, Anna, and Finn.

The preview shared via Twitter shows the return of Jasper “Jax” Jacks, again played by Ingo Rademacher. General Hospital spoilers have shared that Jax will return to Port Charles this week and his presence will definitely shake things up.

While Jax is returning primarily to support Josslyn, he will be shaking things up with Sonny and others in town, too. The sneak peek shows Carly coming down the stairs at her home with Sonny and seeing Jax, then rushing to give him a hug. She’ll ask how he and Sonny are getting along, and fans know that these two men aren’t exactly the best of friends.

Previous General Hospital spoilers shared via The Inquisitr have noted that Jax is back for a while and a business opportunity will soon come his way. Viewers will see Jax interacting not only with Josslyn and Carly, but Sonny, Jason, and others, and fans are already buzzing over romance possibilities for him.

The sneak peek also shows Robert once again interrupting a romantic moment between Finn and Anna. Finn has been anxious to propose to Anna, but Robert currently has the engagement ring. Robert seems to get a bit of joy out of rattling Finn in relation to his relationship with Anna, and he’ll be doing it again in the days ahead.

Viewers will also see a juicy moment involving Jason, Sam, and Shiloh. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Shiloh will engineer a romantic moment of sorts with Sam at the Dawn of Day house, but this will be interrupted before things progress too far.

Shiloh is more determined than ever to bring Sam into The Trust (and hear her deepest, darkest secrets). Click to watch today's thrilling, new #GH – RIGHT NOW: https://t.co/wxXAn5rckM — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 1, 2019

Jason is shown busting through the DOD door and making his way to where Sam and Shiloh are. Jason will smack Shiloh and seemingly knock him out. While Sam is pushing to join “The Trust,” the scene showing her with Shiloh doesn’t look like it’s her initiation yet.

Will Jason’s attack on Shiloh blow Sam’s cover? How far will Sam go to try to get into that DOD inner circle? She Knows Soaps details that Shiloh will continue to be a problem for many in Port Charles for the foreseeable future, and it’ll be interesting to see how this confrontation impacts what happens next with Sam.

General Hospital spoilers for the week hint that things will be intense on many fronts, and fans have a lot to look forward to with all of the chaos and action that is on the horizon.