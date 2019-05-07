Cardi B ‘Not Worried’ About Running Into Nicki Minaj At The Met Gala

They were the protagonists of one of the most dramatic feuds in the entertainment industry just recently, but it seems like Cardi B and Nicki Minaj took a break from their beef when attending this year’s Met Gala.

Last time the two rappers came face to face, things got so rough that even shoes were thrown around. But according to Hollywood Life, Cardi was not one bit worried about bumping into her nemesis at the star-studded event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6. The “Bodak Yellow” artist was reportedly focused on having a good time and showing off her incredible look instead of engaging in any drama, according to an insider.

“Cardi was not worried at all about the possibility of running into Nicki and she wasn’t focused on their past drama one bit. Cardi’s main concern was having fun with the theme, working her look, and seeing the fans,” a source told Hollywood Life exclusively.

Fans of the hip hop stars will remember that their feud escalated dramatically when they saw each other at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS party during New York Fashion Week in September 2018, which ended with Cardi throwing a shoe at Nicki, and then getting bopped on the head when security were forced to intervene. Footage from the night showed Cardi shouting at Nicki and getting so enraged to the point of throwing one of her heels at her, and only quieting down when the security team stepped in.

During the altercation, the Bronx native ripped the skirt of her dress all the way up to her butt, and she was seen leaving the Plaza Hotel with a big bump on her forehead, allegedly courtesy of Love & Hip Hop: New York star Rah Ali. The whole incident happened after weeks of Cardi and Nicki bashing each other on social media, but things really took a violent turn when Nicki allegedly criticized Cardi’s parenting skills just a couple of months after she gave birth to her baby girl, Kulture Cephus, who she shares with Migos rapper Offset. However, it seems like Cardi has moved on and is ready to leave all that in the past.

Loading...

Nicki Minaj looked stunning at the 2019 Met Gala. Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

“Cardi is in such a different place right now in her life and beefing with Nicki was the last thing on her mind. She has really matured this past year, and having Kulture and the success she’s achieved really puts her in a different head space,” the source added.

The insider also said that Cardi was in high spirits because she knew she “slayed with her look at the Met Gala,” which consisted of an oxblood custom Thom Browne gown that covered her from head to toe and featured a long, striking train.