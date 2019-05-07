Queen Elizabeth Chuckles As She Talks About Duchess Meghan & Prince Harry’s Baby

The queen was beaming at the Order of the Merit service on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth was all smiles at Monday’s Order of the Merit service and luncheon at Windsor Castle — particularly when asked about the arrival of her latest great-grandchild by former Canadian Prime Minister Jean Chrétien.

The Daily Express reports that, hours after the official announcement of Baby Sussex’s birth, the queen was asked by Jean Chrétien if all was well in regards to the arrival of her latest great-grandson.

“Life is good for Your Majesty?”

In response, the queen replied, “Yes, thank you.”

Chrétien then asked how many great-grandchildren she has at this point, and Queen Elizabeth answered him with a smile and a chuckle. “I know. Eight.”

The former Canadian prime minister answered that she has him beat by one.

Queen Elizabeth was accompanied to the service by the Duke of Edinburgh, despite the fact that he retired from public life in 2017 to have hip replacement surgeries. Prince Philip now makes his home at Windsor Castle, just a short walk from Frogmore Cottage — where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now reside.

Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh were photographed at the luncheon for the member of the Order of Merit. The Order of Merit was founded in 1902 by King Edward VII, and seeks to recognize distinguished service in the armed forces, science, art, and literature.

Queen Elizabeth Just Shared Her Excitement About Harry and Meghan's Baby https://t.co/ret1EwpWQK — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) May 6, 2019

A royal source reported that Queen Elizabeth stayed over at Windsor Castle on Monday night, and it is believed that she plans to make a visit to Frogmore Cottage on Tuesday — likely hoping to meet her newest great-grandchild.

The baby boy — who was born on Monday at 5:26 a.m., just as the sun was rising over London — has not been publicly named as yet. However, royal watchers are hoping to learn his name on Wednesday. Prince Harry had indicated that photos would be shared by then, per The Inquisitr.

Duchess Meghan had hoped to give birth to her son at home, but it was decided on Sunday night that she instead deliver the baby at a London hospital. This decision was purportedly made due to the fact that her pregnancy had gone past its due date.

On Monday, Prince Harry made a media appearance in order to thank everyone for their good wishes, and to express a level of happiness that the prince rarely exhibits in public.

The Duke of Sussex shared that this was the first birth he had ever witnessed, and he detailed how proud he is of his wife. Prince Harry also expressed that Meghan and the baby are doing well.