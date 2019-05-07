Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Wear Matching Outfits For Red Carpet Debut At Met Gala 2019

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s honeymoon included a trip to New York City. The newlywed singer and actress visited the Big Apple on Monday to attend the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum, marking their red carpet debut as a married couple. Of course, the adorable and fun-loving couple needed to make a good first impression, so they arrived wearing coordinating geometric outfits for the “Camp”-themed affair, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

The Jonas Brothers member stepped out for the event wearing a black turtleneck top covered in blue, red, green, and yellow geometric shapes paired with black pants and matching dress shoes. Meanwhile, his wife showed off her curves in a similarly-patterned, two-piece outfit (which looked like a jumpsuit) embellished with sequins and a nude-colored square belt. Turner carried a matching small clutch and finished off the look with black pumps.

Both Jonas’ and Turner’s looks were designed by Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton.

According to Turner’s stylist Kate Young, the outfits capture the couple’s collective personality perfectly.

“Joe has his own style. But yes, they like to coordinate,” Young told People. “They tend to do that.”

Jonas, 29, and Turner, 23, were joined at the Met Gala by Joe’s brother Nick, 26, and his wife Priyanka Chopra, 36. Nick and Chopra married in early December in a series of extravagant ceremonies and receptions in India.

Earlier on Monday, the Game of Thrones actress was spotted on a walk through New York with her husband. The two huddled up together under an umbrella. Both looked casual for the outing as Turner wore a light pink crop top, matching sweatpants, and a brown cropped coat while Jonas opted for blue pants, a white T-shirt, and an orange raincoat.

Loading...

Just six days ago, Jonas and Turner tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas wedding following the Billboard Music Awards, where Jonas performed with Nick and their brother Kevin, 31, according to USA Today. The couple booked the Little White Wedding Chapel in Sin City a week in advance for their nuptials but didn’t tell anyone ahead of the surprise.

They were joined at the chapel by Jonas’ brothers as well as friends who attended the awards show, such as DJ Diplo, Khalid, Dan + Shay, and more.

Joe and Sophie had an Elvis impersonator as their officiant for the wedding, exchanged Ring Pops, and posed with a pink Cadillac before driving off together. The spontaneity-loving couple reportedly wanted to have the fun affair with friends before hosting a more serious ceremony in France later this year.