Royal Baby Name Revealed: Please Welcome Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Picking a name for a royal baby is exceptionally difficult, especially for people in Harry and Meghan's position.

The Royal Baby’s name has finally been revealed! Meghan and Harry confirmed, after days of speculation, that the name of their baby is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Archie’s name is unexpected, to put it mildly. It doesn’t reference a former monarch, or indeed a male in some way connected to the monarchy, as is traditional within the Royal Family. But it was enough to pass muster with Queen Elizabeth (who almost certainly had final right of approval on the boy’s name).

Picking Baby Names Is Hard For Everyone, But Even Harder For Royals

Every set of parents has to grapple with what to name their baby. They want something that works with their last name, that is simultaneously neither too mundane nor too ridiculous, and in some cases, a name that honors people and/or places that are important to the parents.

But as a Royal, the list of acceptable names is woefully short.

Generally, Royals (particularly those closer to the Throne) tend to pick the names of Royals who have gone before them. Prince Charles (himself named after two previous kings), for example, named his first son, the one who would succeed him as King, William, after several previous English kings. His second son, Harry, was also named for previous Kings (his actual first name is Henry, not Harry).

But you may have noticed that Royals tend to have multiple names. Prince William, for example, is actually William Arthur Philip Louis, and Prince Harry is actually Henry Charles Albert David. Note that those names that follow his first name aren’t all monarchs, but they’re all people who have been part of the Royal Family in one way or another.

Picking Names Is Even Harder For Royals Not Directly In Line To The Throne

For Harry and Meghan, the list of acceptable names is even shorter than the one William and Kate had to work with.

For example, considering that Archie is seventh in line to the throne, giving him a name of a previous King could be seen as untoward, so that severely limits their name choices. What’s more, “modern” names like Kevin or Colin are right out.

And inasmuch as the Royal Family is Christian, Biblical names like David or Michael are appropriate, but more “obscure” Biblical names like Aaron or Hezekiah are certainly off the list.

And the name John is absolutely, positively, 100 percent unacceptable. King John (1166-1216) was such a terrible king that no royal since then has had that name. It’s considered bad luck.

Why Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor?

As of this writing, it remains unclear why Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan chose such an unexpected name for their son. Expect an explanation to come when the proud parents are ready.