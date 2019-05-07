Prince William Welcomes Prince Harry To A Special Society Now That He’s A Parent

Prince William had a special message for his brother on Monday that sums up the early months of parenthood quite nicely.

While William and Kate Middleton were announcing a new sailing race aimed at benefiting eight of the couple’s royal charities, the proud uncle had a few words to say about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son.

William said he was “absolutely thrilled” about the birth of Baby Sussex, People reported. He also said he was “looking forward to seeing them in the next few days when things have quieted down.”

Then, he got real about one aspect of being a new parent.

“I’m very pleased to welcome my brother to the sleep deprivation society that is parenting!”

William and Kate should know about losing sleep as parents. He and Kate have their hands full with Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

The duke and duchess of Cambridge formally congratulated Harry and Meghan on Monday after news of the birth was announced, and said they were delighted for for couple.

In November during a visit to Leicester University, Kate expressed delight about Meghan’s pregnancy. As she spoke with the crowd, a fan asked her if she was excited. She said she was.

“It’s such a special time to have little kiddies,” she said. “And a cousin for George and Charlotte, as well, and Louis. It’ll be really special,” People reported.

The event that William and Kate announced is the inaugural regatta King’s Cup, which will take place on the Isle of Wight on August 9. The race aims to raise awareness and funds for eight causes that the royal couple support. Kate and William will act as skippers of two individual boats competing in the race, hoping for a chance to win the King’s Cup, according to Royal, the official web site of the British royal family.

William and Kate are reportedly “strong advocates” for sports, and have taken on work in the U.K. and overseas to “highlight the positive impact that sport can have on the individual and within local communities.”

Kate is especially interested in how being active in sports, nature and the outdoors can have a positive influence on childhood development, as well as physical and mental well-being for everyone, the website said.

It is the couple’s hope that the race will become an annual event, which will raise funds for worthy charities while also raising awareness for the benefits of sports.