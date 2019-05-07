Kendall Jenner & Harry Styles Fans Hopeful For Romantic Reunion After Met Gala

Fans of both Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles are hopeful for a romantic reunion of the two former lovebirds after a sweet moment between the two was captured by the cameras at the Met Gala.

Styles wore a Gucci ensemble for the fabulous New York event, which consisted of a sheer black top with lace detailing, high-waisted black pants, and a pearl earring in one ear, as reported by People. Jenner donned a bright orange Versace gown resplendent with feathers and Tiffany & Co. jewels.

The gorgeous twosome then met inside the event, where Entertainment Tonight reported and showed a photo of Jenner “beaming” while talking with Styles, who was one of the gala’s co-chairs alongside Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, and Alessandro Michele.

The two spoke for a bit and appeared to go their separate ways, noted ET. The reality star and model was there with her famous family, including mother Kris Jenner, sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, and brother-in-law Kanye West.

Jenner and Styles have been linked on and off for the past six years, beginning in 2013.

The couple was seen getting cozy together on a yacht by paparazzi in 2015, sparking rumors that they were involved in a serious relationship. Although fans wished the two would enter into a more romantic union, it appears that Styles is quite focused on his explosive music career as Jenner remains committed to being one of the top models in the fashion industry.

Styles has forged a dynamic career away from the band with which he made his mark in the music industry, One Direction. One Direction, whose members were Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan, came to fruition after the band was grouped together by Simon Cowell on the British competition singing series X Factor in 2010.

The group would go on to record six albums: Up All Night, Take Me Home, Midnight Memories, This Is Us, Four, and Made In The A.M. before taking a “hiatus.” Styles would go on to record his own hugely successful solo album Harry Styles in 2017.

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Jenner appears on the E! Entertainment Television reality series starring her extended family, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The series, which is in its 16th season, focuses on the lives and relationships of the wealthy clan as well as their own families and how they maintain a semblance of normalcy in otherwise public existence. The series first episode aired in 2007.

While it is unknown if Jenner and Styles will resume their romantic relationship after reuniting at the Met Gala, it was sweet to see them appear to enjoy each other’s company.