Farrah Abraham Goes Topless, Instagram Calls Her A ‘Man’ And A ‘Transvestite’

The comments section on Farrah Abraham’s Instagram has turned especially critical in recent weeks. May 6 proved just another such occasion.

The Teen Mom OG star’s latest Instagram update appears to be showcasing femininity. Farrah is fully topless, however her modesty is covered by her right hand and a digitally-placed white flower. The floral addition matches the white piano Farrah is posing on. The 27-year-old is leaning on the piano’s ledge with a sultry, provocative gaze. A choker-style strip of fabric around her neck matches electric blues and purples from metallic pants. This mother’s bold choice to bare her chest does, however, appear to be the image’s focal point.

As has become commonplace for this reality star, comments are proving decidedly negative. One user left the following words:

“Omg…..I literally thought she was a man! She needs to stop already with all that work on her face!”

Another user appeared to agree, per their comment.

“@8yasminemc8 omg I agree her jaw is huge”

The above feedback is unlikely what Farrah had in mind back in 2012 when her “nose job” and “chin implants” were documented by Huff Post. Unfortunately for Farrah, today’s gender probing doesn’t come as a first. Less than a week ago, The Inquisitr was reporting Instagram calling Farrah “transgender.” Similar “man” comments were left on Farrah’s account just two days ago, per a separate report from The Inquisitr.

Appearance-based criticism in the celebrity world isn’t exclusive to Farrah. Stars like Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have also fallen under fire. Neither, however, seem subject to the levels of spite that Farrah is. “And you wonder why people mom shame you because of things like this grow the hell up” was another comment to Farrah’s topless picture. Appearing to slam the star in general, this comment followed a pattern – Farrah is now trolled for reasons that aren’t necessarily specific. “What is wrong with you?” seemed likewise vague.

Amid questions of whether Farrah’s daughter, Sophia took the picture, comments also slammed Abraham for geo-tagging her picture at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York – last night’s star-studded Met Gala was held there. “You were NOT at the met wtf,” one user wrote. Inevitably, however, comments returned to calling Farrah out on looking like a male.

“Eww u look like a men [sic] alreeady [sic]” was seen. Opening with a similar “eww,” another user asked: “Who is this transvestite?”

Farrah has 2.2 million Instagram followers. While many seem supportive, an increasing number appear to have jumped aboard the trolling bandwagon. Given that Farrah continues to update her feed regularly, she seems to be weathering the storm with remarkable force.