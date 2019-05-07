Padma Lakshmi, 48, Shows Off Taut Abs In A Sheer Bra For Hot New Instagram Post

Padma Lakshmi may be 48-years-old but she’s defying age in her latest Instagram post.

As fans know, Lakshmi wears a number of hats in her career, including model, actress, television host, and chef. She’s also wildly popular on social media, boasting over 546,000 followers, a number that seems to be growing by the day. In her most recent snapshot posted to the social media account, the black-haired beauty appears in an issue of Vogue India and looks incredible.

In the picture-perfect image, Padma poses against a black background and appears front and center in the shot. The stunner wears her long, dark locks down and semi-curled and they nearly blend in with the dark backdrop. The Top Chef host looks stunning in subtle makeup, including highlighter and a dark lip gloss.

The model’s taut abs are fully on display in the image and she only wears a sheer, strapless black bra in the snapshot that shows off plenty of cleavage to her followers. Padma completes her look with a gorgeous, chunky necklace that is gold in color and features a number of different designs dripping from the middle of it.

It comes as no shock that the post has earned the actress a ton of attention, with over 16,000 likes and 280-plus comments. While most fans couldn’t help but comment on how stunning the ageless beauty looks, countless others let her know that they’re huge fans.

“I admire you. World needs more strong women like you. Love and respect from India. Namaste,” one follower commented on the image.

“Sexy and classy in one picture. You are the total package. Amazing,” said another follower.

“Holy Smokes Your are gorgeous! You are blessed with beauty and kindness,” another Instagram user gushed.

Along with plenty of stunning photos in the Vogue spread, Lakshmi also chatted about a number of topics in the wide-ranging interview with the publication, including her humble beginnings. The Top Chef host came to the United States from India with her mother, who only had $100 at the time. She worked hard, made a name for herself, and was one of the first Indian-born television personalities — something she is proud of.

“India is such a big country with so many customs, languages and religions that it’s hard to say any one person or idea applies to all of us. But, thankfully, we are better represented now. There are more Indian faces in the mainstream, like Aziz Ansari, Hasan Minhaj and Mindy Kaling. I feel a lot less lonely.”

Now, Lakshmi is one of the most well-known people in Hollywood, all because she worked hard to achieve her dreams.