Daily Dose Of ‘General Hospital’: Robert Finally Gives Anna A Clue About Peter

Robert tells Anna the same thing that viewers have predicted all along.

Robert Scorpio was just full of surprises on Monday’s General Hospital. He has managed to charm his way back into the hearts of fans once again with not only his wit but also his bold way of telling it like it is. The WSB agent is back, and this time it’s apparently for a while longer than expected.

Robert and Anna have established a solid friendship over the years, even after their hot romance years ago. He knows his ex pretty well and doesn’t mince words with her. On Monday, he sat down with Anna at Kelly’s as she continued to fret about her and Alex’s memories. Something is still bugging her, and Robert is pretty sure he knows what it is, despite her not figuring it out for herself. General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps tease that Robert will lose his cool on Thursday. Could it be over the conversation they had?

Robert opened Anna’s eyes to the possibility that viewers have suspected for weeks now. It was finally addressed on Monday while he sat there and listened as Anna said that her twin sister is never going to tell her which of Alex’s memories have been transferred to her. That’s when Robert popped up and gave her something to chew on.

“I have a pretty good idea,” he told her. “I think you do, too. In fact, I’m surprised you haven’t brought it up. Has it ever occurred to you that Peter is in fact Alex’s son and not yours?”

That question seemed to stun Anna. While she has been so busy fretting that there is a possibility that Robin isn’t her daughter, she hasn’t once wondered about her newfound son. That would certainly explain why Anna Devane would ever seduce Faison all those years ago and became pregnant with his child. That was so unlike her that fans have been pretty furious about it.

Where in the world is Robert Scorpio? Time is running out for someone to realize he's been abducted. A thrilling, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/1nqAUNWiOs — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 16, 2018

Unfortunately, she and Peter have started to form a mother-son relationship. If this scenario would prove to be true, then that would once again shake both Peter and Anna up.

Robert Scorpio also surprised Laura when he asked her to accompany him to the Nurses Ball. They haven’t seen each other in a while and he is keen on spending more time with her. She turned him down saying she wasn’t ready after her breakup with Kevin, but he is willing to wait to see if she changes her mind. He told both Laura and Anna that he would be staying in Port Charles for a while. It looks like fans will be seeing a lot more of this suave WSB agent.

Keep watching General Hospital in the coming weeks to see more of Tristan Rogers on screen as Robert Scorpio.