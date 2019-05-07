Kim Kardashian Reflects On Past Insecurities With Met Gala Throwback Photos

Kim Kardashian has come a long way since her first Met Gala appearance. The reality star took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a timeline of Met Gala photos throughout the years. With each one, she opened up about her thoughts and feelings at the time, some of which were insecure moments in her life. The throwback photos led up to this year’s biggest night for fashion — the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The KKW Beauty founder began her Instagram Stories timeline with 2013, the first year she attended the Met Gala. At the time, Kim was her now-husband Kanye West’s plus one and pregnant with their first child North West. She explained in the post that she was “so nervous” to join West at the event.

“I didn’t know anyone and I’m sure no one wanted me there,” she said. “I did my own lipstick and the color is so off. I went home and cried after of insecurity but this is one of my fave looks now.”

Kim shared a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a pink floral Riccardo Tisci Givenchy dress alongside West, who wore a black tuxedo.

The soon-to-be mother of four continued on to explain that she felt more confident in 2014, when she received her own invitation, and 2015, when she was two months pregnant with her son Saint West.

“I had more of an opinion and collaborated really well. I really felt so good this night,” she said of the 2015 Met Gala, which she attended wearing a tight, sheer, floor-length white lace dress designed by Peter Dundas for Roberto Cavalli.

Kim was “back to insecure” in 2016 because she hadn’t lost her baby weight and had her eyebrows bleached.

“But Kanye looked so good this year with those blue eyes!” she added.

The next year, Kim attended solo for the first time, and she revealed that she was so nervous for the event she almost threw up on the way and “had to pee every second.” Thankfully, her sisters were also at the Met Gala and offered support.

Kim later shared a sneak peak at her 2019 Met Gala look for this year’s “camp” theme, according to People. She wore a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress, which reportedly took eight months to create. Mugler stepped out of retirement for the special occasion. The idea was for Kim to seem as though she just stepped out of the ocean, which was capsized by a dewy makeup look and matted down wavy hair.

The reality star appeared confident and happy during this year’s big event. After six years in a row, Kim is surely a Met Gala pro.