Ciara Becomes The First To Twerk On Met Gala Red Carpet: ‘History Has Been Made’

Ciara attended last night’s Met Gala event and owned a couple of looks.

When attending the red carpet, Ciara posted a video to her Instagram page which also included Big Freedia. The video consisted of the pair fiercely walking up and down the red stairs owning their beauty. The music played over the top of the video is Big Freedia’s “Play” which they both end up dancing to in the clip. Cici and Freedia start twerking, which is apparently the first time this has ever been done according to Ciara’s caption.

“History has been made! First time twerking has ever happened on the Met Gala Red Carpet! Kicking of the Met with @VogueMagazine. CC and @BigFreedia. #Dance,” she told her 22 million followers.

For Ciara’s first red carpet appearance, she rocked an all-black look which covered the majority of her body. The only thing mainly on display was her arms and shoulders. Recently, the “Body Party” hitmaker has been wearing a lot of dresses and clothing that showed off her midriff, so it was nice to see another side to the entertainer. Her hair was tied up on both sides of her head that gave very youthful energy and reminiscent of Mickey Mouse. The Inquisitr reported her Billboard Music Awards red carpet look last week which complemented her incredible body.

In her second look, Ciara’s hair was bigger than ever and was named best hair by Harper’s Bazaar.

“Ciara took home the award for biggest and best hair look of the night at the 2019 Met Gala. Okay, so no actual awards were handed out, but it’s what she deserves for her killer ultra-voluminous afro that shut down the red carpet,” they said praising the “Goodies” songstress.

In the second outfit, she showed more skin but still was relatively covered with her shoulders, leg, and the sides of her body on display. Ciara wore a custom made Peter Dundas emerald green gown which had a fluffy train which followed her to the floor. Her sleeves weren’t attached to the dress but looked super fierce and sparkled with the rest of the garment.

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to express her love for Ciara at the event.

Ciara is KILLING IT!!!! Wow!!! Wow!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 7, 2019

Ciara explained via Instagram that her second look of the night was inspired by the 70’s era and described it as “Camp Glam” to go with the theme of “Camp: Notes of Fashion.”

This week is a busy week for Ciara as she prepares for the release of her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, which will be released this week on May 10. To promote the album, Cici has created a movement for her fans to join in on. She wants them to join her in the “#BeautyMarks” journey and upload their rawest selfies to her website. This movement was kickstarted after she posted a “vulnerable” selfie to her page, which showed the star posing makeup- and extension-free, per The Inquisitr.

The album will contain her recently released singles — “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin Bout You.” Other collaborations include Kelly Rowland and Macklemore.