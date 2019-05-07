‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Is Single Ahead Of Season 9, Confirms Split From Boyfriend Brian Carter

Kristen Doute is back on the market ahead of 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8.

Kristen Doute and Brian Carter have split.

During last night’s episode of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion special, Doute was asked about her relationship status by host Andy Cohen and without hesitation, she confirmed she was, in fact, single after enduring a number of challenging moments with Carter on the show.

According to a May 6 report from Pop Culture, Doute suggested she was having relationship issues with Carter earlier this year when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live after a dispute with Carter and her co-stars on the show. As fans will recall, Doute’s co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, voiced their concerns about her relationship with Carter on a number of the episodes of the show and made it clear that they didn’t think he was the one for her.

After the February appearance, Doute opened up to her fans and followers on Instagram about her then-strained relationship with Carter, admitting that her appearance on Watch What Happens Live was “stressful” due to the difficult episode that had aired beforehand.

“It’s a little bit of a difficult time, but you know what? Life is f***ing good, and kindness matters, and you guys rule, and I just wanted to say thank you,” she wrote at the time.

While Doute faced relationship hardships during Vanderpump Rules Season 7, she’s been doing absolutely fantastic since filming wrapped months ago and recently purchased her first home.

According to a report shared by Bravo’s Home & Design in April, Doute has been sharing photos of her new home frequently on her Instagram Stories and in many of her posts, it has been clear that she’s embarked on some fairly major renovations to her new place.

Following the news of Doute’s home purchase, the reality star faced criticism online from fans on Twitter who seemed to think that she couldn’t possibly afford to own a home. In response, Doute fired back at one of her critics by joking that she didn’t actually pay for the new home.

“Nah I just asked nicely for the house and they gave it to me,” she tweeted.

In addition to Doute, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Marie all became homeowners earlier this year after Season 7.

To see more of Doute, don’t miss the remaining two episodes of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion on Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.