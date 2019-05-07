Michelle Obama ‘Can’t Wait’ To Meet Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s New Baby

Former first lady of the United States Michelle Obama tweeted her congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the birth of their first child, the as yet unnamed Baby Sussex. Mrs. Obama let her feelings be known about the blessed event, taking to Twitter to let the world know how happy she was for the couple, who will be married one year in less than two weeks.

Stating she “can’t wait” to meet the baby, Mrs. Obama said that she and her husband, former President of the United States Barack Obama, sent their “congratulations” to the couple.

Mrs. Obama and the royal family have enjoyed a long friendship that came to fruition when her husband took the oath of official office on January 20, 2009. He served in that capacity until 2017 as the 44th president of the United States.

The Obamas and the royal family share a special friendship. Hello! Magazine reported that in April 2009, President Obama and Mrs. Obama met Queen Elizabeth for the first time. The queen reportedly “broke protocol” when she and the first lady shared a quick hug.

In her memoir, Becoming, Mrs. Obama recalled that the hug that caused such controversy began over some small talk over wearing uncomfortable shoes. She then noted that she instinctively laid a hand on her majesty’s shoulder and in turn, the queen pulled closer and rested her hand on the small of Mrs. Obama’s back.

In May 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended a special lunch held during another visit by the Obama family to England. In 2012, the families met again for a Special Olympics gala.

Congratulations, Meghan and Harry! Barack and I are so thrilled for both of you and can't wait to meet him. #RoyalBaby https://t.co/mfE7uc6ooV — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 6, 2019

In May 2013, Prince Harry met with Michelle Obama during an event honoring military parents. In 2016, they met again for the Invictus Games, which also honors those who served in the military.

The Obamas last interacted with the royals in an official manner in April 2016 when the couple met with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip for a luncheon honoring her majesty, who was turning 90. It was also the first time the couple was introduced to Prince George, who was just 2 at the time, and famously met America’s first family in his pajamas and robe.

Mrs. Obama also noted in her memoir, according to Harpers Bazaar, that President Obama had always liked Queen Elizabeth, particularly because she reminded him of his own grandmother.

The Obama family left office in January 2017 after the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump. It remains to be seen whether or not the royals and Obamas continue to maintain a friendship moving forward out of the public eye.