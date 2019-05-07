Winnie Harlow Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Asset-Baring Sheer Leopard Catsuit At The 2019 Met Gala

One of the world’s top supermodels, Winnie Harlow, was one of the attendees at the 2019 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night. Many celebrities showed up to the red carpet for the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit in creative costumes that garnered attention from fans all over. Winnie was no exception as she stunned in a see-through leopard-print suit at the Met Gala’s after-party.

The model was dressed from the neck down in a skintight leopard-print suit that hugged her sculpted curves and revealed her braless chest underneath. The suit ended at her feet in mid-thigh leopard-print heel boots whose material matched the strip of fabric around the model’s waist. Winnie completed the look with a blonde cropped wig parted down the middle and bold, black eyes with a touch of pink gloss on her lips.

Winnie, real name Chantelle Brown-Young, ensured that all eyes were on her as she posed for photos while flashing her assets and pert backside. The leopard-print one piece stood in stark contrast to her earlier outfit of the night, an embellished cutaway gold dress with a thigh slit that left her sculpted left leg completely on display.

The bejeweled dress, which barely covered her torso, ended in a long train and was matched with brown heels and a gold, peacock-esque headpiece. The America’s Next Top Model star accentuated her beauty with pink gloss and matching pink eyeshadow.

The event, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, gathered together A-listers from fashion, music, sports, TV, and the stage to celebrate the museum’s spring exhibit. This year’s Met Gala was hosted by singer and actress Lady Gaga, professional tennis player Serena Williams, and singer Harry Styles. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and designer Alessandro Michele also chaired the event.

The 2019 spring exhibit is based on the 1964 book Notes On Camp by author Susan Sontag. At a press conference prior to the event, head curator Andrew Bolton explained what the exhibition was about and the purpose of “Camp.”