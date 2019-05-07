Kylie Jenner Spills Out Of Glittery Mermaid Bra In Close-Up Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner’s lilac Versace dress kept the bar high for last night’s Met Gala. Fashion’s glitziest event comes with an after-party, though.

In the early hours of May 7, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star sent out her seventh Instagram post of the night. The hand-held video did not, however, showcase the main event’s strapless purples and matching hair — at that time, Kylie had already switched outfits. As The Daily Mail reports, Kylie was channeling full mermaid vibes as she joined Travis Scott for some late-night partying at the Up and Down nightclub. Kylie’s 134 million Instagram fans may not have received an invite to the exclusive soirée, but they weren’t ignored.

Kylie’s video comes in selfie form. It shows this makeup mogul preening her aquamarine hair while giving fans a full view of her glittering, one-shouldered bra and matching sheer skirt. The cropped upper is sequin-adorned, shimmering, and as tight as it is low-cut. Decorative blue-green feathers around Kylie’s right shoulders and side further enhance the electrifying hues. Long nails, diamond earrings, and a fifth-finger ring in moss greens add to the signature glam. With no sound, the video merely comes with a caption acknowledging the after-bash.

Fan comments appeared to shower the 21-year-old with praise. One user picked up on the fairy-tale outfit, as per their comment.

“Hmm…Mermaids really do exist!” said one of her fans.

The most-liked comment came from a man who has made being Kylie Jenner’s fan his career. Johnny Cyrus told Kylie that he loves her when she “[wears] colored wigs.” Cyrus’ die-hard dedication to the billionaire has not gone unnoticed, as in 2018, Seventeen reported Kylie gifting Johnny $2,000 worth of Louis Vuitton.

This year’s Met Gala may not have featured all of the Kardashian-Jenners, but it did showcase equally ritzy looks from two of Kylie’s sisters. Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner both attended the event. Alongside Kylie, both adhered to this year’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme. The KKW Beauty founder came in custom-designed beaded latexes by Thierry Mugler. Kendall twinned with her younger sister in a similarly feathered ensemble. The supermodel did, however, opt for tropical oranges to contrast her sibling’s purples.

Further comments to Kylie’s cleavage-flashing video saw her called a “goddess sent from the heavens.” Another fan reminded the mother of one that “you never disappoint.” The latter seems fitting — known for going all-out with her red carpet looks, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner has wowed at the Met before. In 2018, she joined Travis Scott in a velvet-paneled, jet-black Alexander Wang dress. One year earlier, she went peroxide blonde in a sequined Versace number.

Within five hours of being posted, Kylie’s mermaid video had been viewed over 4.7 million times.