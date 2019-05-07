Maluma Fans Swoon Over His First Ever Met Gala Look: ‘I Would Have Maluma’s Baby’

Latin star Maluma attended the Met Gala for the first this year and he did not fade into the background.

The rising star may have already taken over the Latin markets but he is ready to conquer the rest of the world and has already been making a lot of impact.

Last night, Maluma was representing Jeremy Scott on the night who is the creative director for Moschino. He wore a smart fitted white tux suit which was covered in sparkly tassels. The theme of the night was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” which the “HP” hitmaker nailed. The singer had shaved his head for the occasion and sported a buzz cut. His facial hair was super neat and he had dyed his hair a white, blonde color.

The handsome man was flooded with fans who couldn’t get enough of first-ever Met Ball look by sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

“MALUMA KILLED HIS FIRST #METGALA,” a fan wrote.

“I would have Maluma’s baby! THAT’S IT. THATS THE TWEET,” a user tweeted passionately.

“I’ve said this once and I’ll say it again… MALUMA CAN F***ING GET IT,” someone insisted.

“Maluma died his hair blonde and he looks so hot please **** me.”

Maluma uploaded an image to his Instagram page which was a photo of everyone who was representing Scott on the night which included the likes of Gwen Stefani and Stella Maxwell.

Recently, Maluma announced that his fourth studio album, 11:11, will be released later this month. The Inquisitr reported that the new record will include collaborations with Ricky Martin, Madonna, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

The lead single from Madonna’s upcoming 14th studio album, Madame X, features Maluma. The track titled “Medellin” has been streamed over 10 million times on Spotify alone. Its music video has been watched over 18 million times and can be watched on Madonna’s official YouTube channel. In one of the scenes, she licks Maluma’s toe, which The Inquisitr also previously reported.

Throughout his career, Maluma has collaborated with many familiar names — Fifth Harmony, Shakira, Marc Anthony, Jason Derulo, and Anitta.

In 2012, he released his debut album, Magia. Three years later, his second studio album, Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy, which was the beginning of his worldwide recognition. His third album, F.A.M.E., cemented his status and won him his first Latin Grammy in 2018 for Best Contemporary Pop Vocal Album.

On Instagram, Maluma has a staggering 41.7 million followers where his posts are liked in their millions a lot of the time like the topless photo of him smoking a cigar, per The Inquisitr.