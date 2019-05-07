Kylie & Kendall Jenner, Cardi B & Serena Williams Become Memes After Met Gala And The Internet Goes Wild

The 2019 Met Gala at NYC’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the opening of the Costume Institute’s annual fashion exhibit gathered A-listers from all over for “fashion’s biggest night out.” To fit with the theme of the opening fashion exhibition, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” many celebrities got creative in their outfits and graced the red carpet in an eclectic mix of costumes and styles.

Several of the celebrities who attended the event, most notably Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and Serena Williams, were unable to escape the wrath of the internet as their outfit choices were turned into viral memes, reported the Daily Mail.

In fact, Kendall and Kylie Jenner were compared to various different characters and objects, after their orange and purple Versace showgirl gowns were likened to the characters Dumb and Dumber, the ugly stepsisters from Cinderella, Anastasia and Drizella, Daphne and Velma from Scooby Doo, and even the orange and grape Fanta flavors.

Kylie adorned a long, mesh purple dress complete with a large matching purple feather skirt and giant feather puffs on her arms. She wore a purple wig to match and a nude bodysuit. Kendall showed up for the night decked out from head to toe in orange; she wore a skin-tight feathery orange dress and an accompanying feather cape.

In the most popular meme of the night of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians sisters, Kylie and Kendall were pictured next to the orange and grape Fanta cans, the characters Dumb and Dumber, and Velma and Daphne from Scooby Doo with the caption, “Who wore it better?”

In the comment section, Twitter users voted on who wore it better, with the large majority voting for Velma and Daphne.

Kendall went along with the joke, posting a photo of the Cinderella stepsisters to her Instagram story later that night.

Another celebrity whose outfit did not escape the internet’s wrath was professional tennis player Serena Williams, who showed up to the event in an oversized yellow dress complete with puffy sleeves and a train. The dress was decorated in various pink decals and matched with yellow Nike sneakers. In the most popular meme of the night, Serena was compared to a ham omelette.

Now I love the hell out of Serena but I’m sorry sis you wrong a f for this #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0lv06CFEfb — J-W (@Whatsawordworth) May 6, 2019

Despite the unflattering comparison, many Twitter users still showed their support for the tennis player, with one writing “she’s a beautiful little omelette” and another commenting, “I still love her.”

Rapper Cardi B graced the red carpet in an overflowing, ribbed red gown with a voluminous train that encircled her from behind. The gown even included a red hood and feathered arms. Fans likened the “I Like It” singer to a red blood cell and the red Teletubby, Po, from the popular children’s television show.