Dua Lipa Wears Multicolored Versarce Gown While Attending Met Gala With Boyfriend Isaac Carew

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa attended last nights huge Meta Gala event with her model and chef boyfriend, Isaac Carew.

According to Just Jared, Lipa wore a Versace gown which is very easy to believe since the garment was very detailed and stunning like a lot of their work.

Isaac wore a black tux and accessorized his look with some gold pieces to give it that extra touch. Lipa’s outfit was very eye-catching and colorful. She took the theme that was “Camp: Notes on Fashion” very literal as her hair was very big and over the top. The brunette beauty accessorized her hair piece with a jeweled multicolored crown-like headpiece. Her garment appeared to look like a leotard with a poofy train attached to it which fell to the floor. She wore a pair of tights and heels to match the look which made the “Hotter Than Hell” songstress look like a ray of colors. All eyes on Dua.

This was her first Met Ball and we’re sure there are many more to come for the rising star.

Twitter was quick to comment on the bold look and expressed how much they adored it.

“Dua Lipa really didn’t come to PLAY #MetGala,” one fan wrote.

“Everyone say thank you Dua Lipa! #MetGala,” another said.

“GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS DUA LIPA #MetGala”

” Wow Dua Lipa is a literal goddess… wow wow!” someone described her.

Dua Lipa has had a pretty incredible 2019 so far. Aside from attending her first Met Gala event, she has also won numerous huge awards. This year in February, she was nominated for her first ever Grammy Awards and won both. She took home Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for her collaboration with Silk City titled “Electricity.” Lipa that same month took home her third BRIT Award this year for Best British Single for her summery single with Calvin Harris, “One Kiss.” Last year, she won British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist.

The Inquisitr previously reported that she received her second Madame Tussauds waxwork in Amsterdam, Netherlands after receiving one in February in London, U.K.

In the U.K., Lipa has had seven top 20 singles. “New Rules” and “One Kiss” both topped the charts. Dua’s latest single release, “Swan Song,” is taken from the movie Alita: Battle Angel and was released in January. The single peaked at No. 24 in the U.K.

Since becoming a global act, Dua has managed to gain herself a loyal following. She boasts a staggering 29.2 million Instagram followers and 3.1 million Twitter followers.