The Royal Family Followed This Old-Fashioned Tradition After Baby Sussex Birth

The royal family, despite all the progress it has made to move into modern times with the introduction of their wildly popular social media accounts and their attempts to truly listen to the wants and needs of their subjects, still, continue to follow some old-fashioned traditions. This was the case when the first son of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was born on May 6.

As is the tradition when any royal baby is born, the royal family makes an official announcement, followed by a more formal statement of the facts regarding the birth of the child outside Buckingham Palace.

People Magazine reported that Baby Sussex’ first official coming out as a member of the high-profile clan came via an announcement outside of the palace. Placed on a gilded easel, a notification was made that Markle had given birth to her first child with Prince Harry on May 6.

The declaration read, “The Queen and the Royal Family are delighted at the news that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526am today. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

People reported that the traditional framed bulletin was brought out of the Privy Purse Door and carried across the forecourt, and placed on the easel in front of the Queen’s residence.

The major difference between the birth announcement of Markle and Prince Harry and that of Kate Middleton and Prince William was that Markle’s notice did not include signatures by her doctors. Middleton’s birth announcement mentioned all of the doctors that helped deliver Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

Dr. Guy Thorpe-Beeston, appeared on all three of Middleton’s announcements, as well as Dr. Alan Farthing, who assisted Charlotte and Louis’s births reported Town & Country.

While fans of the new royal family will not get the traditional photo op with the baby outside of a hospital, as was the case with Middleton and her late mother-in-law Princess Diana, Markle, and Prince Harry will reportedly stand for a photo op with their new baby on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry appeared in front of reporters on May 6, hours after the birth of his son, to speak about the blessed event. He stated, “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.”