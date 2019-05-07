‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Flaunts Post-Baby Body 6 Weeks After Baby, ‘Bounce Back Game Is Strong’

Porsha's 'RHOA' co-star Kandi Burruss is praising her "bounce back game" six weeks after giving birth.

Porsha Williams is showing off her post-baby body and getting a whole lot of praise from her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kandi Burruss just six weeks after welcoming her first child into the world. The 37-year-old mom – who gave birth to daughter Pilar on March 22 – was spotted posing with Kandi in a new snap shared to her Instagram account this week and revealed her post-baby body in a pair of skintight black leggings.

The snaps uploaded to social media by Kandi showed the reality stars smiling from ear to ear as they posed together before then taking a seat as they laughed during a catchup.

The Atlanta duo matched in their athleisure gear, with Burruss rocking a sporty light pink dress while new mom Porsha kept things casual in her figure-hugging black leggings which she teamed with a black Adidas sweatshirt. Both wore sneakers to complete their fun looks.

Williams – who The Inquisitr posted photos of posing in a bikini while pregnant with her daughter – also posed with her hand on her hip to show off her tiny waist and also rocked a pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption of the photo shared with her 6.4 million followers on the social media site, the Xscape singer revealed that she’d run into her co-star earlier in the week while also praising her for her very quick bounce back after baby.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this year, Porsha gave fans their first look at her bundle of joy on social media after giving her daughter Pilar her own Instagram account.

The star’s been sharing adorable family photos with her fans via the account ever since.

Williams showing off her post-baby body in her curve-hugging bottoms comes shortly after she claimed that another of her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars NeNe Leakes allegedly called her out for her weight gain during her pregnancy.

Per Pop Culture, the star shared an alleged text exchange with the former Fashion Police star in which NeNe appeared to attack her over her weight following a big falling out between the former friends on the Bravo show.

In the texts Porsha claimed were sent to her from NeNe, she called her a “lying a** big fat hungry b****” and a “big piggy with the busted shape.”

Leakes also allegedly claimed that Williams had a “giant body,” to which the new mom replied by telling her that she had a “granddaddy long legs and box body.”

“This is what my so called ‘Big sis’ sent me 6 days after giving birth,” Porsha said of the messages she received. “NeNe is so miserable and ain’t happy for nobody. FatShamingANewMomShameOnYou.”