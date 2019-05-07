Charli XCX Attends Her First Met Gala Event In Bright Yellow Eye-Catching Garment

British singer-songwriter Charli XCX attended her first ever Met Gala event and rocked up in a super bright number.

The “I Love It” chart-topper loves attending fashion events and knows how to switch up her looks. At last nights event, she may not have worn the most over the top garment, but she stood out and looked very ethereal. Her bright yellow poofy dress showed off one leg while the other was covered. The tassels wrapped around her waist made her look seem like this would be 2019’s equivalent of Beauty and the Beast‘s character Belle as it looked very fairytale.

XCX’s hair was dip-dyed pink while the rest remained brown and was cut into a sharp bob which looked super elegant on the star. Her eye makeup matched the ends of her hair and her earrings added the final touch to the whole thing.

Ahead of the event, she posed in a shower towel letting her fans know that she was getting ready for the event, which The Inquisitr reported last night. In the same article, The Inquisitr noted that this was the first Met Ball for the Cambridgeshire, U.K. born singer as she posted a selfie asking her fans to wish her luck for the big night.

Once the images of her last night hit the net, she was flooded with compliments.

“She is so stunning,” one user stated.

“Out here looking like a beautiful tulip,” one fan described her look.

“.@charli_xcx looks like a beautiful flower,” The Fader posted to their Twitter account.

“Charli XCX’s first Met Gala and she’s teaching everyone how to dress.”

“I’m a Charli XCX stan and this is my cup of TEA,” someone said with passion.

Recently, Charli tweeted her fans letting them know that new music from her is coming their way this year. She admitted that she has been slow delivering music to her fans but did tell them that her new songs will be a continuation of her mixtape, Pop 2, which The Inquisitr revealed.

“I know I’m slow sometimes but I want things perfect. This new era will be all things Charli,” she told them.

In April, Charli celebrated the sixth anniversary of the release of her debut album, True Romance, via her Instagram account. The debut record, which was released in 2013, put Charli on the map. By the time she released her second studio album, Sucker, XCX was achieving hits all around the globe. Her single “Boom Clap” became a global top 10 hit peaking at No. 6 in the U.K., No. 8 in the U.S. and Ireland, and No. 9 in Australia.

In 2017, XCX released two mixtapes — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

Her latest single with Troye Sivan titled “1999” became another top 20 single for Charli in the U.K.