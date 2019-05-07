Prince Harry Has Been ‘Healed’ By Son’s Birth

Prince Harry has reportedly been “healed” by the birth of his baby boy alleges a new report by Express, who states that the trauma the royal endured as both a teen and as a soldier infinitely changed the Prince of Sussex.

Prince Harry, who has admittedly suffered from emotional trauma after the tragic death of his mother Princess Diana and the horrors he witnessed during ten years of service in the Army and two tours of Afganistan, has a newfound peace since his marriage to Meghan Markle and now, the birth of their first son.

Angela Levin, a royal commentator shared to Express that the prince will be “very sad” he will not be able to share in the joy of his first son with his late mother.

“I think he will be very sad that his mother is not there to see the baby. But I think he will feel as he has done over many years, that she is there watching over him. And he will be very excited. He has wanted a baby since he was very young and he said he wanted children, he loves children and feels most at home with children – much more than with adults I think,” she explained of the prince.

As reported by Readers Digest, Prince Harry has spoken of the trauma he felt over Diana’s death. He revealed that after her death he stifled his emotions, forcing himself not to think about her as a teenager and as he matured into his 20s.

He noted that he “couldn’t put his finger on” what was wrong with him emotionally and turned to his older brother William for help. William, in turn, led him to seek professional help and to take up boxing as a way to vent his frustrations.

Harry also found a purpose as he served alongside his fellow soldiers. He entered The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2005 to begin his training, eventually rising to the rank of Captain. He continues to work in support of his fellow servicemen, promoting support for wounded men and women as they adapt to life post-injury noted the royal family’s official website.

Just as during his engagement to Meghan Markle, when he used two of the stones for her engagement ring that belonged to his late mother, and his wedding, when he used her favorite flowers as part of the arrangements and asked her sister to read a passage from the Song of Solomon at the ceremony, Harry found a way to incorporate his mother into the birth of his child as well.

The official birth announcement from the palace includes the names of the three siblings that survived the late princess as those that were immediately notified after the birth of Baby Sussex. This includes Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer who were directly named along with The Queen, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, Camilla Parker-Bowles, Prince William and Kate Middleton as those who were thrilled at the newest addition to their family.