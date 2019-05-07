Ex-Victoria’s Secret Model Doutzen Kroes Flaunts Insane Abs In White String Bikini

Doutzen's six-pack was on full display in her tiny white bikini.

Doutzen Kroes is showing off her seriously toned abs in a new bikini snap. The former Victoria’s Secret angel proudly revealed her model body in the new photo uploaded to Instagram by Dutch clothing brand Hunkemöller on May 6 while sporting a string white two-piece by the pool as she posed in a tropical location alongside another model.

The shoot for the fashion brand showed Doutzen – who hails from the Netherlands – rocking the very light bikini look with her very toned abs on full display for the camera. With her long blonde hair flowing down, the star looked down towards another model, who was rocking a black polka dot bikini from the range, as they posed together on a diving board.

Kroes kept things simple with her swimwear look, ditching the accessories and posing barefoot as she showed off the look during the outdoor shoot.

But this isn’t the first time the mom of two – who retired as a Victoria’s Secret model back in 2015 – has revealed her bikini body lately, as she’s been proudly revealing her six-pack abs on a few occasions over the past few weeks.

The Inquisitr shared photos of Doutzen wearing a fun leopard-print two-piece during a trip to the beach in Miami last month where she sizzled on the sand in her bikini.

Shortly before that, The Inquisitr reported that the supermodel was spotted flaunting her amazing abs once again while riding a skateboard through the streets of Miami for a professional photo shoot in the Sunshine State.

Doutzen has admitted in the past that she always needs to be in good shape for her job, crediting the incredible figure she’s been revealing to fans to having a healthy diet and working out.

“I maintain a healthy lifestyle all year round for my job but I definitely try to eat extra clean the night before a shoot and make sure to fit in a workout so that I feel my best,” the model previously told Vogue UK.

“It’s also very important to be well rested so I try to get a good night’s sleep,” she then added of her beauty secrets.

Kroes also revealed that she has a serious passion for leading a healthy lifestyle, telling the outlet that she’s actually be a nutritionist if she wasn’t a world famous supermodel walking runways for some of the biggest fashion brands and covering some of the most prestigious magazines in the world.

“I would be a nutritionist like my mother and sister,” she said when asked what she’d be if not a model. “I find the study of health and diet so interesting and its definitely something I’d pursue further.”