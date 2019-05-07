Mariah Carey Flaunts Reported 25-Pound Weight Loss In A Skintight Wetsuit

Mariah's showing off her svelte new body.

Mariah Carey is showing off her reported 25-pound weight loss while vacationing with her kids in Hawaii. In a new snap shared to her Instagram account on May 6, the “A No No” singer showed off her seriously slender frame to her 8 million followers on the social media site as she spent some time at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii.

In the stunning new photo, Mariah rocked a plunging and skintight black wetsuit with pink accents as she smiled from ear to ear for the camera.

The legendary performer rocked wet hair after seemingly taking a spin on one of the rides at the water park located at Kapolei on the island of Oahu, posing at the end of a water slide while shielding her eyes from the sun with a pair of glamorous oversized shades.

And fans definitely noticed how healthy and happy Mariah was looking in the latest snap shared to her account, as many commented on her seriously svelte figure and just how joyful the star was looking as she took in the tropical island.

“SKINNY LEGEND!!!!” one fan wrote with three fire emojis, while another commented, “new body, new swimsuit… you really are living the best life!”

“Beautiful bod looking fabulous!!!!” another Instagram user then said on the social media site.

Carey’s been proudly showing off all her hard work on her body on multiple occasions recently, including in a sweet Thanksgiving video as she celebrated the holiday with her family back in November, as The Inquisitr previously shared.

Style Craze reported last year that the mom of two had lost an impressive 25 pounds, while Entertainment Tonight claimed her weight loss was closer to 30 pounds after reportedly undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

“She is very confident about her appearance now,” a source told the site of Mariah’s new body. “The change to her diet was an adjustment at first for her, but she’s doing really well keeping up with it.”

The site’s insider then added at the time that “she’s in a very good place with her health and her life” and appears to have lost even more weight since her 25 to 30 pound drop last year.

Hollywood Life previously shared some of the star’s diet secrets and also claimed that she’s been getting more active with a personal trainer to get herself in shape.

“Mariah has been working with a personal trainer and a nutritionist to shed pounds and get her body back to amazing shape,” an insider said of all the hard work that goes into keeping her body so slim.

“Mariah loves smoked salmon and capers, so she eats a lot of that lean protein, but the secret to her success has been the one thing she cut out almost completely, and that is processed sugar,” the Carey insider then added of her healthy diet.