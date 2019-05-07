Kim Kardashian Shows Off Killer Curves In Outrageous Latex Dress For Met Gala After-Party

She was seen literally dripping in chicness just hours earlier when she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening in a custom Thierry Mugler gown, but Kim Kardashian completely changed her look to attend her own after-party alongside her younger sisters.

The 38-year-old looked absolutely out of this world in a super revealing blue latex mini-dress with matching fingerless gloves and heeled boots for her and Serena Williams’ Met Gala after-party, which took place at Up And Down. The scandalous dress also featured a transparent cutout around her toned belly, as well as a huge plunging neckline that allowed for Kim to flaunt her ample cleavage.

As reported by The Daily Mail, the reality TV star completed her glamorous look with a silver fringed wig, as well as sparkly silver eye makeup and a bright nude lip gloss shade on her lips. No detail was left aside, with even Kim’s fingernails matching the dress. Next to her was husband Kanye West, who kept it casual in an all-black look and comfortable boots.

Also channeling her inner Ariel was younger sister Kylie Jenner, 21, who swapped her purple wig from the gala to a green one, which she paired with a glittering green mermaid-style gown that put both her cleavage and stunning hourglass figure on full display, as well as perspex heels. The young billionaire made her way to the after-party with her beau, rapper Travis Scott, who swapped his earlier military-style look for a much more casual ensemble.

Kim Kardashian West attends & hosts the #MetGala After Party. ???????? pic.twitter.com/wbn6PfuNiU — KKWStyle2017 (@kkwstyle2017) May 7, 2019

Joining the famous squad was Kendall Jenner, who rocked a cartoon-strip black and white skirt-suit, which showcased a clear pop art influence. The 23-year-old completed her 80s look with a pair of black heels and a silver disco ball-themed purse. In contrast to her siblings, Kendall kept her hair away from her stunning face by styling her long raven locks into a high ponytail.

Loading...

Earlier in the night, Kim stunned everyone by turning up to the Met Gala red carpet in a beautiful caramel-colored dress designed by Thierry Mugler, who she managed to coax out of retirement after 20 years, and which took eight months to complete. She told E! News that it was an “honor” to have him create something for her, and that the fashion designer “envisioned me a California girl stepping out of the ocean dripping” — including her wet hair look.

“That is the vibe tonight,” the KKW Beauty founder added.