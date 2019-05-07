‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, May 6: Thomas Lies To Hope Concerning Caroline’s Wishes

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, May 6, features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who confronted Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) about the text message he found on her phone. He wanted to know what she and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) had been hiding from him. Sally told Wyatt that Thomas was still in love with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle). Wyatt was shocked at the news. He told Sally that his mother, Quinn (Rena Sofer), had seen her in Thomas’ arms, not Hope. But Sally said that she had just been comforting Thomas when she hugged him that day.

Wyatt then launched into telling Sally how wrong she was for keeping this information from him. He felt that she should have told him because Hope and Liam are married. Sally defended herself by stating that Thomas made her promise to keep his secret before telling her that he wanted Hope. Wyatt still believed that she should have broken her promise to Thomas because her loyalty should have been to him and not to the designer.

Sally also told Wyatt that she understood why Thomas wanted to be with Hope, per She Knows Soaps. She thought that if Hope and Thomas got together, and Liam returned to Steffy and the girls, that it could work out for everybody involved. However, Sally did not want to lose Wyatt over her opinion.

A stunned Hope must remind Thomas that she’s married after he gives her a surprise kiss today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/Uon9BEm9pT — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 6, 2019

Thomas tried to plead his case to Hope. He wanted her to let Liam go. He figured that the girls needed Liam and Hope could move on with him and Douglas. Thomas kissed Hope who immediately pulled away. He apologized but remained adamant that Hope belonged with him.

Thomas then lied to Hope about Caroline. He said that Caroline knew that he had never stopped loving Hope. She wanted Hope to be a mother-figure to Douglas if anything ever happened to her. Thomas opined that he, Douglas, and Hope could be a happy family if Hope allowed Liam to be with Steffy. He realized that this was a bit sudden for her but he wanted her to know that she’s the only one for him and his son.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap states that Thomas pulled out a ring. It was the same ring that he used when he proposed to her in Cabo. Thomas assured Hope of his commitment to her and was sure that they would have a beautiful family together.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.