Kendall Jenner Flaunts Insane Curves In Plunging Orange Gown At The Met Gala

She is a Met Gala expert by now, but Kendall Jenner sure went all out for this year’s event!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned heads as soon as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. She rocked a giant orange feathered dress by Versace, which also featured sheer details and a plunging neckline, allowing her to show off her insane and super toned hourglass figure.

As reported by Elle magazine, Kendall channeled her inner Las Vegas performer in the daring ensemble, which she completed with a series of Tiffany Co. jewelry pieces, including a striking orange necklace. She wore her hair in a slicked back up-do style, and donned some striking black eyeliner and lush lashes, as well as a dab of lip gloss on her full lips.

The 23-year-old walked the red carpet with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who also sported a feathered look, but in purple shades. The two siblings looked incredible as they ascended the iconic steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, before Kylie was joined by her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, and the couple posed together for a series of photos while Kendall posed on her own.

“Kylie and I worked together on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace]. We’re really happy with it,” Kendall told E!‘s Zuri Hall, before Kylie jokingly chimed in, “I can’t breathe but I feel good!”

At one point, more members of the KarJenner clan joined in, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as well as momager Kris Jenner, who rocked a platinum blonde bob hairstyle. Kendall said of her mother’s daring look, “She’s a rockstar and I love her. She looks amazing!” while Kylie deemed the choice “so fun” and “different,” as per E!

The theme of this year’s A-list bash was “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” with Vogue editor Anna Wintour carefully picking Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele, to co-chair the star-studded event. This was Kendall Jenner’s sixth year attending the Met Gala, and she has always walked the red carpet dateless.

However, as fans of the reality TV family will know, she has been dating NBA player Ben Simmons for a while now.

“Kendall and Ben have gotten very serious and are very into each other. They’re not serious to the point where they’d get engaged any time soon, but they’re really enjoying their relationship and love spending as much time as possible together,” a source told Us Weekly back in February, as reported by Elle.