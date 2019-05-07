Katie Holmes And Jamie Foxx Pose Together At Met Gala In First Major Event As A Couple

It’s what their fans have been asking for years, and it finally happened at the biggest A-list gathering of 2019.

Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes appeared to have gone public as a couple at this year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala (also known for its much shorter and easier nickname, Met Gala). According to People magazine, while the duo didn’t actually walk the pink carpet together, they posed for several photos inside the event — including in front of the famous pink flower wall, as well as in the main Met hall.

The 40-year-old actress and the 51-year-old multi-talented artist, who are known for being one of the most private couples in Hollywood, looked cozy and comfortable as they wrapped their hands around each other while posing for the cameras.

Holmes rocked a custom figure-hugging Zac Posen gown, which featured 300 yards of multi-layered, hand-sewn colored tulle, as well as insane 3D detailing that was the result of a collaboration between Zac Posen, GE Additive, and Protolabs, who designed the purple palm leaves collar accessory. The bright violet palm leaves draped over her shoulders, and the gown was attached to them at the neckline. According to a rep for the fashion designer, the printing and finish of the original item took over 56 hours.

She finished off the look with several Lorraine Schwartz jewelry pieces, including two small drop earrings, a few golden bracelets, and a series of rings across her fingers. She also completed the glamorous ensemble with yet some more extra sparkle in the shape of a small diamond-encrusted hand-purse. Holmes’ pink eye makeup was spot on, and she decided to keep her short brunette locks in a neat up-do with a side part.

PICS: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx are Met Gala official! https://t.co/wQMQ9dcKab pic.twitter.com/DqXSfC2tlr — Channel24 (@Channel24) May 7, 2019

Foxx looked equally smart in a classic black suit with a skinny tie, a sequin panther pin, and purple shoes that perfectly matched Holmes’ dress. The two, who have been secretly dating since 2013, looked joyful as they posed for the cameras together.

A source recently told People that they try to make time for each other as much as possible, despite their hectic schedules.

“When they can spend time together, they do. When they’re busy and they can’t, they don’t. They are two adults who enjoy each other’s company and have for a long time,” the insider said.

The couple have been seen together in public more often the past few months, and even spent the last few days of 2018 on a yacht in Miami. Just recently, they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date with Foxx’s daughter Corinne, as per People.

“Katie and Jamie see each other as frequently as they can. They have known each other for years, and both turned out to be great parents, so they also have that in common. They are dedicated to their careers. Plus they give each other space,” a source said back in January.