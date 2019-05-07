‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Rocks Tiny Green Thong Bikini On The Beach For New Instagram Clip

The 2019 issue of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition hits shelves on Wednesday, and Anne de Paula can’t contain her excitement. The bikini model shared a steamy new clip from her photo shoot for this year’s edition of the publication to her widely followed Instagram account yesterday that was sure to get their fans counting down the minutes until they can get their hands onto a copy.

The camera could be heard clicking away in the background of the sexy video Anne shared to her Instagram account on Monday, May 6, but her followers may have only been able to hear their pounding heart. The 24-year-old sent temperatures soaring in a skimpy, bright green bikini that left very little to the imagination as she struck a variety of poses on the beach in Kenya, where she traveled to for her third appearance in Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

Anne was captured with her curvaceous backside to the camera as the waves came crashing in on her, and her barely-there two-piece did way more showing than covering up. The Brazilian bombshell rocked a minuscule pair of thong-style bikini bottoms that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves and exposed her booty almost in its entirety. The thin strings of the itty-bitty number sat low on the stunner’s hips, accentuating her trim waist and drawing attention to her enviably flat midsection. As for her top half, the beauty sported a matching green top that perfectly hugged her voluptuous bosom. The model’s long, dark hair styled in loose, beachy waves as she posed under the sun. She flipped her tresses over to one side of her shoulder, letting her glamorous makeup look and striking features shine.

Fans of the Rio de Janeiro native went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her Instagram account. At the time of this writing, the NSFW clip has racked up nearly 39,000 views and over 9,000 likes after just 11 hours of going live on the platform, as well as dozens of comments from her 206,000 followers complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Very beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “super sexy.”

“I’m so excited to see your photos,” commented a third.

As Sports Illustrated noted, this will be Anne’s third year in the publication’s annual Swimsuit Edition. The babe made her first appearance in 2017 after being named the winner of S.I.’s 2017 model search, and has been bringing the heat to the pages of the magazine ever since.