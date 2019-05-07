Farrah Abraham Goes Topless On A Piano In New Instagram Post

Farrah Abraham decided to spend her time at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in a provocative way, and posed topless atop a white piano on Instagram. In the photo, Farrah sported a metallic, multicolored pair of pants along with a matching thin scarf. She wrapped the scarf around her neck and held it in her left hand, as she leaned on the piano on her left elbow. Abraham also placed her right foot on the top of the piano, while she rested her left foot by the keys. Plus, she left her chest exposed, only censoring herself with her left hand. The act wasn’t enough to censor the photo for social media, so she added a rose clip art on her chest to make it acceptable on the platform. So far, over 76,000 people have liked the update in the past two hours.

In addition, Abraham shared a photo of her outfit from a recent event that she attended. She posed in a zebra print dress in gold and black tones, and wore her hair down in loose waves. Her lips popped thanks to the light pink lipstick, and she smiled while holding up a piece of paper that read “Mask.” The event took place in New York City, and was hosted by Terence Giudice and Younes Bendjma.

And that’s not to mention her even more risque outfit for another event, as the Instagram update showed Farrah going braless under a sheer top. The top left her cleavage and the center of her torso completely exposed under a thin mesh fabric, while the rest of it was black with lace accents. She paired this with a super tight pair of pants or leggings with a bright green accent towards the top of her thighs.

Previously, Abraham caused a stir with her arguably controversial comments about her daughter, Sophia, and potential future cosmetic procedures she wants. This is what Farrah said, according to The Hollywood Gossip.

“The only thing that Sophia has mentioned that she wanted was cosmetic dentistry, like I have… It’s not really my eyes it’s like health codes and what’s legal… The law for that in Texas, where we move back and forth through, is I believe 16 for her to have her cosmetic dentistry done to her teeth.”

Farrah maintained that she and her daughter are close knit.

“You know what, we have the best relationship. I keep it comfortable with us for our safety and positivity.”

“I think reality TV loves me. I always willl love reality TV,” she added.