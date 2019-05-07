Michelle Stafford, Cynthia Watros Spend Time Together Heading Into ‘General Hospital’ Switchover Of Nina

Soon, General Hospital fans will be seeing a change in the character of Nina, and on Monday, actress Michelle Stafford acknowledged the shift ahead. Stafford is leaving GH and is headed back to The Young and the Restless, and soap veteran Cynthia Watros will be taking over as Nina.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, soap fans were left stunned when reports recently emerged revealing that Stafford was leaving General Hospital and would again portray Phyllis on Young and Restless. Gina Tognoni, who has been playing Phyllis for several years, has been let go, and recently, it was revealed that Watros would be joining GH and begin playing Nina.

While Tognoni and Watros had acknowledged all of this news, Stafford really had not until now. The buzz is that she will still be filming scenes for General Hospital until her contract wraps up at the end of the month and that Cynthia will begin filming in June. Now, in anticipation for that shift, it seems the two women spent some quality time together on the GH set.

Michelle posted a photo to her Instagram page showing her with Cynthia. She mentioned how they will now have shared a character and she encouraged Watros as she added hashtags for GH and the character of Nina.

Watros added a comment on Stafford’s post noting that she loved her, and she shared a similar photo to her own Instagram page. In addition, James Patrick Stuart, who plays Nina’s love interest Valentin, commented on Michelle’s post simply with the word “incredible.”

Cynthia’s comment noted that she and Michelle had spent the afternoon together and it seems that the women had a wonderful time and made the most of this opportunity.

General Hospital fans have been pretty stunned by the news that Stafford is leaving. In addition, not everybody was excited to hear that the show decided to bring in a recast rather than just write Nina out. However, spoilers suggest that there are some juicy storyline developments on the way.

So far, General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps haven’t revealed anything specific in terms of where Nina’s storyline will be at the point that Stafford departs and Watros steps in. Will viewers see Michelle play the reaction when Nina learns of Sasha and Valentin’s deception? Fans feel fairly confident that it will soon be revealed that Willow is Nina’s true biological daughter, but again, it’s not known yet if that will come with Stafford or Watros in the role.

For now, fans will have to hang tight and stay tuned for additional General Hospital spoilers to emerge. Those who know Cynthia Watros are excited to see her take over as Nina, and many of Michelle Stafford’s fans are excited to see her head back to Young and Restless as Phyllis.