Tuesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole & Eric Make A Horrific Discovery

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, May 7, 2019, reveal that there will be a devastating tragedy in Salem, and emotions will be high.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans can expect to see Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) tell Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) that he was chasing Holly’s kidnappers and that there was a shocking accident.

Fans will learn that the vehicle seemingly carrying little Holly drives over a cliff and explodes. Holly’s mother, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), will arrive at the scene of the accident with Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), and the two will make a shocking and heartbreaking discovery.

It’s being reported that Nicole and Eric will presume that Holly is dead. Nicole will be completely devastated about the loss of her little girl, whom she has been separated from for months while everyone believed that she had died in a warehouse fire in Memphis.

However, last week Nicole returned to Salem to shock everyone. She put off seeing Holly so that she could spend some time with Eric, but that was a mistake as the little girl was taken from her bed by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) with the help of Ted Laurent (Giles Marini).

In the latest #DAYS, Eric is reunited with Nicole!https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/nSo713vcUU — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) April 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers), her daughter Sarah (Lindsey Godfrey), and Sarah’s fiance, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder), anxiously await for any news about little Holly.

While going through the tough time, Maggie will find her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), in a close moment with his former wife, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). The two have recently started working together again at Titan, and Maggie seems to hate their new close working relationship.

Of course, sweet Maggie rubs bad girl Kate the wrong way as well. Kate can and will step on anyone she needs to in order to achieve her goals, and she seemingly wouldn’t have any problem leaving Maggie in the dust to get ahead with Victor.

Sadly, Maggie’s marriage issues with Victor come at the worse possible time as she’s worried sick about her granddaughter, Holly, and dealing with the stress of trying to stay sober through it all.

In addition, as many Salem residents deal with heartbreak and emotional situations, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will celebrate their six-month anniversary at their favorite hangout, the Brady Pub.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.