Elizabeth Hendrickson Hints At Possible ‘The Young And The Restless’ Return As Chloe Mitchell

The cast of The Young and the Restless had a fabulous time celebrating its 10th Daytime Emmy win for best drama. Actress Elizabeth Hendrickson, who portrayed Chloe Mitchell off and on since 2008, attended, and she shared a picture of herself with her on-screen husband in Genoa City, Greg Rikaart, who portrays Kevin Fisher.

Hendrickson’s post sparked rumors that the actress is teasing a return to Y&R. In the gorgeous photo, Hendrickson smiles while Rikaart kisses her temple. She exclaimed that the picture contained a lot of love, and then she teased that there is a lot more love to come. She finished the caption with a hashtag that reads Chloe Mitchell.

Chloe left Genoa City with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) help after her role in Adam’s demise came to light. Chloe, her daughter Bella, and Kevin fled to Portland, Oregon, after Chloe faked her death. The Inquisitr reported that Rikaart began filming again, and will return as Kevin in early summer. Also, Melissa Claire Egan, who portrays Chelsea, also announced her return, and all this coincides with Mark Grossman’s upcoming debut as Adam Newman. It would make sense for Chloe to come back into the storyline as well given all the upcoming returns and how involved Chloe was in the previous storylines with Kevin, Adam, and Chelsea.

In 2016, Chloe kidnapped Adam, and she blew up the cabin where she had hidden him, and Adam was declared dead despite authorities never finding his body. For a while, Chloe hid her role in Adam’s death from her best friend and business partner, Chelsea Newman. However, on the day that Chloe and Kevin were to remarry, Chelsea figured out the truth, and she and Chloe fought. Soon after that, Chloe left with Victor’s help. Now, Victor is in Las Vegas, and he has Sharon (Sharon Case) helping Adam, who’s going by Spider, recover his memories of life in Genoa City.

Recently, Hendrickson played the role of Margaux Dawson on ABC’s General Hospital. Interestingly, last month Margaux revealed that she has ties to Pine Valley, which is the fictional city in ABC’s now-defunct soap opera All My Children. There’s no word that Hendrickson is leaving GH, but many times actresses do double duty in daytime and appear on more than one show at once. In a subsequent Instagram post, Hendrickson posed for CBS Daytime and called Y&R her forever family while congratulating the show along with her new GH friends.

While no official announcement has been made, viewers believe that Chloe may be on her way back to Genoa City sometime soon.