‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: The Internet Is Mad At Jon Snow For Not Petting Ghost Before Giving Him Away

After losing an ear at the Battle of Winterfell, Jon Snow gave his direwolf away to Tormund before heading South.

Episode 3 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) direwolf, Ghost helping out at the Battle of Winterfell. In Episode 4, Ghost was shown, battered and missing an ear, but alive. While this was a relief to fans, they were not impressed with Jon’s actions towards the beast.

Ghost fought valiantly in the Battle of Winterfell and managed to survive against the odds. However, Episode 4 of Game of Thrones Season 8 saw Jon Snow give the animal away to Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) rather than take him South to King’s Landing. While fans could understand the reasoning behind not wanting to take an animal designed for the cold North to the warmer South, they were not impressed there was no proper goodbye between Jon and his direwolf.

Jon gave a hearty goodbye to Tormund as he also gave Ghost away to the wilding. After that, he also hugged both Gilly (Hannah Murray) and Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) in front of Ghost. Then, when it was time to give Ghost a send-off, Jon merely looked at the animal — who stepped forward towards Jon — and then Jon left.

Now, one of the show’s directors, David Notter, has revealed the real reason why Jon didn’t hug Ghost in the latest episode of Game of Thrones.

“Since the direwolves are kind of CG creations, we felt it best to keep it as simple as possible,” said Nutter, according to the Huffington Post.

“And I think that it played out much more powerfully that way.”

However, Twitter users beg to differ as they responded to the cold-shoulder treatment.

Some fans were just surprised at Jon for not giving Ghost a hug before leaving.

Others reminded Jon Snow that a true dog lover would have given Ghost a proper hug.

In fact, many owners of pets would have been left in tears at the prospect of never seeing their pet again.

Other Game of Thrones fans also pointed out that Ghost lost an ear for Jon Snow.

Then, there was this heartbreaking tweet that really got to the underlying issue from fans of why they were so upset that Jon didn’t hug Ghost before leaving Winterfell.

Of course, Tormund did suggest to Jon, before he left, that he had the true North in him and that they might meet up again. So, maybe there is a chance that Jon can redeem himself with Ghost?

Only by tuning into the remaining episodes of Game of Thrones will reveal this answer.

